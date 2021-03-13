महाराष्ट्र : कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाने गए शख्स को पड़ा दिल का दौरा, लाइन में ही तोड़ा दम

Maharashtra | A 63-yr-old man named Harish Bhai Panchal, who went to COVID19 vaccination registration centre in Nalasopara West, passed away after he suffered a heart attack while waiting in the queue,on Mar 12: Dr Surekha Walke, Medical Health Officer, Vasai Virar Municipal Corp— ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2021
