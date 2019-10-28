शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   A 28-member delegation of EU (European Union) parliamentarians will visit kashmir

पीएम मोदी और डोभाल से मिला यूरोपीय संसद का प्रतिनिधिमंडल, कल करेंगे कश्मीर दौरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 01:43 PM IST
कश्मीर
कश्मीर - फोटो : PTI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 के हटने के बाद यूरोपियन संसद के 28 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल मंगलवार को वहां का दौरा करेगा। सूत्रों ने बताया कि पांच अगस्त को जम्मू कश्मीर को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने वाले अनुच्छेद 370 के हटने के बाद किसी विदेशी प्रतिनिधिमंडल का यहां पहला दौरा होगा। 
अनुच्छेद 370 के राज्य से हटने के बाद से ही यह विषय दुनिया भर में चर्चा का मुद्दा बना हुआ है। दूसरी ओर पाकिस्तान की तरफ से भी यह मामला लगातार उठाया जाता रहा है। इसी बीच यूरोपियन प्रतिनिधिमंडल का यह दौरा काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। 


यह प्रतिनिधिमंडल जम्मू कश्मीर के वर्तमान हालात देखने के लिए जाएगा। इससे पहले यह प्रतिनिधिमंडल प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजित डोभाल से मिला। वहीं, आज यह प्रतिनिधिमंडल उप-राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू से मुलाकात करेगा।

अभी तक भारत की तरफ से किसी भी विदेशी प्रतिनिधिमंडल को जम्मू कश्मीर का दौरा करने की इजाजत नहीं दी गई थी। ऐसे में यह दौरा काफी अहम है। 
european union jammu kashmir ajit doval अनुच्छेद 370
