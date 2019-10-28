पीएम मोदी और डोभाल से मिला यूरोपीय संसद का प्रतिनिधिमंडल, कल करेंगे कश्मीर दौरा

Government Sources: A delegation from the European Union would be visiting Kashmir tomorrow. The delegation had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval today pic.twitter.com/9YYp1xFKgx— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
Government Sources: A delegation from the European Union met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval today. They also discussed the issue of Kashmir and the situation there after the abrogation of Article 370. The European Union delegation would be visiting Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/VHcYiJkOpG— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
Delhi: Delegation of EU (European Union) parliamentarians to call on Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today. https://t.co/T9H4HdUY2V— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
महाराष्ट्र में मुख्यमंत्री पद पर चल रही खींचतान के बीच ‘शोले’ फिल्म में रहीम चाचा के डायलॉग ‘.....इतना सन्नाटा क्यों है भाई?’ का इस्तेमाल करते हुए शिवसेना ने देश में आर्थिक सुस्ती को लेकर सोमवार को केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा।
28 अक्टूबर 2019