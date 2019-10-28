पीएम मोदी और डोभाल से मिला यूरोपीय संसद का प्रतिनिधिमंडल, कल करेंगे कश्मीर दौरा

Government Sources: A delegation from the European Union would be visiting Kashmir tomorrow. The delegation had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval today pic.twitter.com/9YYp1xFKgx

Government Sources: A delegation from the European Union met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval today. They also discussed the issue of Kashmir and the situation there after the abrogation of Article 370. The European Union delegation would be visiting Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/VHcYiJkOpG