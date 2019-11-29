शहर चुनें

A 17 year old boy was killed by Naxals in Maharashtra Gadchiroli district

नक्सलियों ने घर में घुसकर 17 साल के लड़के को गोली मारी, घटनास्थल पर मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नागपुर Updated Fri, 29 Nov 2019 10:07 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
महाराष्ट्र में गढ़चिरौली के कोच्चि में नक्सलियों ने 17 वर्षीय लड़के की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी। एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि 20-25 नक्सलियों के एक समूह ने कोच्चि तहसील के भीमखोजी में मनोज हिडको के घर में घुसकर उसे सिर में गोली मार दी, जिससे उसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।
पुलिस ने आगे बताया कि हिडको एक पुलिस मुखबिर था। हमने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है और जांच जारी है। बताया जा रहा है कि मुखबिर होने की वजह ले नक्सलियों ने लड़के की हत्या की। 
naxals gadchiroli manoj hidko
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

