राज्यसभा सचिवालय के 83 अधिकारी संसद के मानसून सत्र के दौरान कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए

देश में कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच 10 दिनों तक चलने के बाद संसद का मानसून सत्र बुधवार को समाप्त हो गया। इसी बीच यह खबर सामने आई है कि संसद के मानसून सत्र के दौरान राज्यसभा सचिवालय के 83 अधिकारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।
During a meeting today, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was informed that 83 officials of the secretariat have tested positive for COVID-19. He has directed the officers to render necessary medical assistance to them: Rajya Sabha Secretariat— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020
