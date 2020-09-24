शहर चुनें
83 Rajya Sabha secretariat officials tested Covid19 positive during the monsoon session of Parliament

राज्यसभा सचिवालय के 83 अधिकारी संसद के मानसून सत्र के दौरान कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2020 10:48 PM IST
Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha - फोटो : iStock

ख़बर सुनें

देश में कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच 10 दिनों तक चलने के बाद संसद का मानसून सत्र बुधवार को समाप्त हो गया। इसी बीच यह खबर सामने आई है कि संसद के मानसून सत्र के दौरान राज्यसभा सचिवालय के 83 अधिकारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।

राज्यसभा सचिवालय की ओर से बताया गया है कि 'गुरुवार को एक बैठक के दौरान, राज्यसभा के सभापति एम वेंकैया नायडू को सूचित किया गया कि सचिवालय के 83 अधिकारी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को उन्हें आवश्यक चिकित्सा सहायता प्रदान करने का निर्देश दिया है।'


monsoon session of parliament rajya sabha secretariat covid19 positive coronavirus

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

