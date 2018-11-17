शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   6 people killed and 10 injured in a collision between a bus and a lorry in Karnataka

कर्नाटक: बस और लॉरी की टक्कर में 6 की मौत, 10 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हुबली Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 09:29 AM IST
6 people killed and 10 injured in a collision between a bus and a lorry in Karnataka
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक के नेशनल हाईवे 63 पर शनिवार को बस और लॉरी की टक्कर हो गई है। इस हादसे में 6 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि 10 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए हैं। ये जगह हुबली के पास स्थित है। घटना की खबर सुनते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है।
विज्ञापन
 
ये हैं आंकड़े

रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक देशभर में साल 2015 में 5 लाख एक हजार 423 सड़क दुर्घटनाएं हुईं, जिनमें एक लाख 46 हजार 133 लोगों की जान गई। वहीं 2016 में चार लाख 80 हजार 652 सड़क दुर्घटनाएं हुईं, जिनमें एक लाख 50 हजार 785 लोगों की जान गई। यानी की 2015 की तुलना में 2016 में सड़क दुर्घटनाओं की संख्या में चार फीसदी की कमी तो आई लेकिन मरने वालों के आंकड़े में तीन फीसदी बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई।

Recommended

सड़क दुर्घटना में तीन की मौत,,,-Lalitpur
Jhansi

सड़क दुर्घटना में तीन की मौत,,,-Lalitpur

17 नवंबर 2018

road accident
Jhansi

सड़क दुर्घटना में तीन की मौत

17 नवंबर 2018

बरार स्कवायर यू टर्न के पास कंटेनर पलटा, घंटो जाम में फंसे रहे लोग
Noida

बरार स्कवायर यू टर्न के पास कंटेनर पलटा, घंटो जाम में फंसे रहे लोग

17 नवंबर 2018

पैर की हड्डी का हुआ ऑपरेशन, मरीज की मौत के बाद हंगामा
Noida

पैर की हड्डी का हुआ ऑपरेशन, मरीज की मौत के बाद हंगामा

17 नवंबर 2018

OLI WEATHERALL
Weird Stories

इस शख्स को है हैरतअंगेज बीमारी, Kiss करने से भी हो सकती है मौत

16 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

युवराज का IPL करियर भी खत्म? अगले सीजन में ये तीन टीम लगा सकती हैं दांव

16 नवंबर 2018

yuvraj singh
युवराज सिंह
दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
Cricket News

युवराज का IPL करियर भी खत्म? अगले सीजन में ये तीन टीम लगा सकती हैं दांव

16 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
road accident collision killed and injured national highway सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत नेशनल हाईवे
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

shivani kbc
Delhi NCR

10वीं की छात्रा ने किया कमाल, कौन बनेगा करोड़पति में जीत लिए 25 लाख

17 नवंबर 2018

pregnant women
Dehradun

गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए खुशखबर, अब प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में भी मिलेगी मुफ्त डिलीवरी की सुविधा

17 नवंबर 2018

apply online
Dehradun

12वीं के बाद भारतीय सेना में नर्सिंग की पढ़ाई करने का मौका, इस तारीख तक यहां करें आवेदन

17 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी की चर्चित लेडी डॉक्टर ने जहर का इंजेक्शन लगा दी जान, सुसाइड नोट पढ़ कर हर कोई हैरान

17 नवंबर 2018

रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
Lucknow

न्यू पेंशन स्कीम पर फैले भ्रम पर रेल मंत्रालय ने दी सफाई , कहा-जहां चाहेंगे वहां लगेगा पैसा

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
पुलिस भर्ती
Lucknow

पुलिस व पीएसी में 49,568 पदों पर भर्ती शुरू, आज से ऐसे करें आवेदन

17 नवंबर 2018

SBI Axis and ICICI Bank account holders can switch on and off their debit card whenever they want
Personal Finance

डेबिट कार्ड से नहीं होगा फ्रॉड, इन बैंकों ने शुरू की ऑन-ऑफ की सुविधा

16 नवंबर 2018

Jellyfish
Amazing Animals

इस अजीबोगरीब जीव को मिला है अमरता का वरदान, इसकी खूबियां आपको कर देंगी हैरान

16 नवंबर 2018

फाइल फोटो
National

पुलिस की हेलमेट चेकिंग में हत्थे चढ़ा हत्यारा, दोस्त को चाकू मारकर भागा था

16 नवंबर 2018

शेफ दिवांशु पुरी से जानें फ्रिटर्स बनाने का तरीका
Food

National Fast Food Day: घर पर बनाएं बच्चों के लिए ये आसान ‘Banana Fritters’

16 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

मनोहर परिकर
India News

कांग्रेस नेता का दावा- भाजपा विधायक ने मुझे ज्यादा सवाल करने से रोका था

रेगिनाल्डो ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री ने बहुत दिनों से विधायी मुख्यालयों की आधिकारिक बैठकों में हिस्सा नहीं लिया है और इस वजह से राज्य की परेशानी से जुड़े मामलों में फैसले नहीं हो पा रहे हैं।

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
पी चिदंबरम
India News

चिदंबरम ने पीएम मोदी की याददाशत पर उठाया सवाल, गिनाए गैर-गांधी परिवार के 15 अध्यक्षों के नाम

17 नवंबर 2018

Sabarimala: 12 hour Shutdown has called in Kerala after Hindu woman leader arrested
India News

सबरीमाला विवाद : हिंदू महिला नेता की गिरफ्तारी के बाद और बढ़ा बवाल, केरल बंद

17 नवंबर 2018

ड्रोन
India News

अब ड्रोन चलाने के लिए लेनी होगी ट्रेनिंग, डीजीसीए ने बनाए कड़े नियम

17 नवंबर 2018

गुजरात पुलिस फाइल फोटो
India News

आपसी रंजिश में सांसद के बेटे ने भाजपा विधायक के बेटे पर किया तलवार से हमला

17 नवंबर 2018

these news will be under focus today, update will be available on amar ujala dot com
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अपडेट मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

17 नवंबर 2018

no entry of CBI in West Bengal, Mamta took decision after Chandrababu Naidu
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल में भी सीबीआई की 'नो इंट्री', और राज्य भी उठा सकते हैं कदम

17 नवंबर 2018

PM Modi will attend oath taking ceremony of newly elected President of Maldives
India News

मालदीव के नए राष्ट्रपति के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में आज शामिल होंगे पीएम मोदी

17 नवंबर 2018

Parliamentary committee can question Urjit Patel regarding impasse with Government
India News

उर्जित पटेल से सरकार के साथ गतिरोध पर सवाल कर सकती है संसदीय समिति

17 नवंबर 2018

one runway of IGI airport will be closed for maintenance work, fare raised up to average 80 percent
India News

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट का एक रनवे बंद, 86 प्रतिशत तक किराया बढ़ा

17 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

शनिवार को पटरी पर दौड़ेगी पूरी तरह से भारत में बनी पहली ट्रेन, जानिए खासियत

17 नवंबर का दिन भारतीय रेलवे के इतिहास में खास दिन बनने जा रहा है। दरअसल भारत में बनी पहली ट्रेन 18 का शनिवार को बरेली से मुरादाबाद के बीच पहला ट्रायल रन किया जाएगा। जानिए मेट्रो जैसी दिखने वाली ट्रेन की खासियत।

16 नवंबर 2018

आलोक वर्मा 0:57

सीबीआई विवाद: अदालत ने कही CBI चीफ को लेकर ये अहम बातें

16 नवंबर 2018

सबरीमाला 2:48

नहीं थम रहा सबरीमाला मंदिर विवाद, तृप्ति देसाई को करना पड़ा विरोध प्रदर्शन का सामना

16 नवंबर 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:10

नोटबंदी को लेकर गांधी परिवार पर PM का हमला

16 नवंबर 2018

जाकिर 1:15

पंजाब पुलिस ने लगाए आतंकी जाकिर मूसा के पोस्टर, दिल्ली पर मंडराया खतरा

16 नवंबर 2018

Related

चंद्रबाबू नायडू
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश में सीबीआई नहीं कर पाएगी जांच, चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने बंद किए दरवाजे

16 नवंबर 2018

Telangana Assembly Election : BJP declared 4th list of 7 candidates
India News

तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव : भाजपा ने जारी की सात प्रत्याशियों की चौथी सूची

17 नवंबर 2018

Suresh Prabhu said that efforts of privatization of Air India were at wrong time
India News

प्रभु ने कहा कि एयर इंडिया के निजीकरण के प्रयास बेवक्त किए गए

17 नवंबर 2018

xi jinping
India News

प्रशांत महासागर में अपना प्रभाव क्षेत्र बढ़ाने की जुगत में चीन, छोटे देशों को दे रहा आर्थिक मदद

16 नवंबर 2018

MH-60 Romeo Helicopter
India News

अमेरिका से 13,500 करोड़ रुपये का रक्षा सौदा करना चाहता है भारत

16 नवंबर 2018

ममता बनर्जी
India News

चुनाव से पहले किसानों को 7000 करोड़ का सस्ता कर्ज देगी ममता सरकार

16 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.