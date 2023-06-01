Seizure: श्रीलंका से भारत में तस्करी के लिए लाया जा रहा 33 किग्रा सोना जब्त, इसकी कीमत करीब 20.2 करोड़

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
तमिलनाडु के मन्नार क्षेत्र की खाड़ी में दो मछली पकड़ने वाली नौकाओं से करोड़ों का सोना जब्त किया गया है। भारतीय तट रक्षक, राजस्व खुफिया और सीमा शुल्क निदेशालय ने एक संयुक्त अभियान चलाकर यह सफलता हासिल की। इस दौरान लगभग 32.689 किलोग्राम सोना जब्त किया गया। दो मछली पकड़ने वाली नौकाओं से जब्त सोने की कीमत करीब 20.2 करोड़ रुपये आंकी जा रही है। यह खेप श्रीलंका से भारत में तस्करी कर लाई जा रही थी।
#WATCH | How Indian Coast Guard personnel, along with the DRI officials and Customs, carried out the special operation to seize 32.689 kgs of Gold valued at approx. Rs 20.2 Crores, from two fishing boats at the Gulf of Mannar area off Tamil Nadu.
(Video: Indian Coast Guard) pic.twitter.com/fQOtJIWYbF— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023
