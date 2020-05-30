शहर चुनें
India News

देश के 30 जिलों में हैं कुल मामलों के 70 फीसदी मरीजः अमिताभ कांत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 30 May 2020 11:59 PM IST
नीति आयोग के सीईओ अमिताभ कांत
देश में आठ जून से अनलॉक का पहला चरण शुरू होने जा रहा है। लेकिन देश के 30 जिले अब भी ऐसे हैं जो सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हैं और यहां मरीजों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ रही है। नीति आयोग के सीईओ अमिताभ कांत ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि 30 जिलों में देश के कुल मामलों के 70 फीसदी मरीज हैं। जिनमें से 15 में 1000 से अधिक मामले हैं। वहीं मुंबई, दिल्ली, चेन्नई, अहमदाबाद और ठाणे में 52 फीसदी मामले हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि देश में और हॉटस्पॉट्स को खोजने के लिए परीक्षण की गति तेज करनी होगी।
coronavirus covid-19 amitabh kant niti aayog

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

