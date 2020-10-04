भारतीय और बांग्लादेश की नौसेना ने बंगाल की खाड़ी में किया द्विपक्षीय नौसैनिक अभ्यास

2nd edition of Bongosagar- a bilateral naval exercise by Indian Navy & Bangladesh Navy, held in Bay of Bengal.— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020
Indian Navy ships Kiltan, Khukri & Bangladesh Navy ships Abu Bakr, Prottoy, Helo & MPA undertook manoeuvres, surface drills, Helo operations & seamanship evolutions. pic.twitter.com/ZzNGhIOAvY
