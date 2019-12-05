शहर चुनें

264 fishermen stranded in Arabian Sea rescued by Indian Coast Guard with the help of merchant ships

भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने व्यापारी जहाजों की सहायता से बचाए अरब सागर में फंसे 264 मछुआरे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Thu, 05 Dec 2019 07:08 AM IST
मछुआरों को बचाता भारतीय तटरक्षक बल
मछुआरों को बचाता भारतीय तटरक्षक बल - फोटो : एएनआई
भारतीय तटरक्षक बल ने मंगलवार को अरब सागर में खराब स्थितियों में फंसे 264 मछुआरों को बचा लिया। तटरक्षक बल ने इस बचाव मिशन में व्यापारी जहाजों की मदद ली। 
तमिलनाडु मत्स्य प्राधिकरण कोलाचल से तटरक्षक बल को संदेश मिला कि गोवा से पश्चिम की ओर 250 समुद्री मील की दूरी पर 50 नाव फंसी हुई हैं। इसके बाद बल ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा जाल एक्टिवेट कर इन मछुआरों की जान बचाई। 
indian coast guard arabian sea fishermen rescued
