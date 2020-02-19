वाणिज्यिक कर विभाग की 20 टीमों ने बंगलूरू के कई स्थानों पर मारे छापे

वाणिज्यिक कर विभाग की 20 टीमों ने बुधवार को कर्नाटक में बैंगलोर टर्फ क्लब के सटोरियों के संबंध में बंगलूरू के कई स्थानों पर छापेमारी की। अतिरिक्त आयुक्त नितेश पटेल (निदेशालय) ने यह जानकारी दी।

Nitesh Patel, Additional Commissioner (Enforcement): 20 teams from Commercial Tax Department conducted raids at several locations in connection with 20 Bangalore Turf Club bookies, in Bengaluru, today. #Karnataka