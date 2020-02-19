वाणिज्यिक कर विभाग की 20 टीमों ने बंगलूरू के कई स्थानों पर मारे छापे

Nitesh Patel, Additional Commissioner (Enforcement): 20 teams from Commercial Tax Department conducted raids at several locations in connection with 20 Bangalore Turf Club bookies, in Bengaluru, today. #Karnataka— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2020
