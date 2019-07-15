गुजरात: एडवेंचर पार्क में झूलते वक्त टूटकर गिरा ‘जॉय राइड’, दो की मौत, 27 घायल

Ahmedabad: 2 people died&26 injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Kankaria area broke this afternoon. Vijay Nehra,Commissioner, Municipal Corporation says,"Police along with the FSL team is investigating the matter.Proper treatment is being given to injured." #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/YmV1qS9w2F— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2019
@manojpachouri pic.twitter.com/9o3sbIaUer— CA Ramakant Pachouri (@RamakantMP) July 14, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
नागराज ने शनिवार को जी परमेश्वर, सिद्धारमैया और डीके शिवकुमार के साथ मुलाकात की थी। इस दौरान ने अपने तेवर नरम करने के संकेत दिए थे, लेकिन बाद में वह यह कहते हुए चले गए कि त्यागपत्र वापस लेने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता है।
14 जुलाई 2019