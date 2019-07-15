शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   2 people died & 26 injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Ahmedabad

गुजरात: एडवेंचर पार्क में झूलते वक्त टूटकर गिरा ‘जॉय राइड’, दो की मौत, 27 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 15 Jul 2019 05:45 AM IST
Joyride jhoola, ahmedabad
Joyride jhoola, ahmedabad - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में एक बड़ा हादसा हो गया। शहर के कांकरिया झील इलाके में रविवार को ‘जॉय राइड’(झूला) टूटकर गिरने से उसमें सवार दो लोगों की मौत हो गई, जबकि 27 अन्य घायल हो गए। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि इनमें से 14 लोगों की हालत नाजुक है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 



अधिकारियों के अनुसार, घटना शाम को हुई, जब उस बड़े झूले में खराबी आने के कारण वह टूटकर जमीन पर गिर पड़ा। अहमदाबाद के मेयर बीजल पटेल ने कहा कि 29 लोगों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया, जिनमें दो की मौत हो गई और 27 अन्य लोगों का उपचार किया जा रहा है।

नगर निगम के मुख्य अग्निशमन अधिकारी एमएफ दस्तूर ने बताया कि झूले में 32 लोगों की सीट थी। झूले के मुख्य शाफ्ट का पाइप टूट गया, जिससे वह जमीन पर आ गिरा।
वीडियो में देखें:
 

 

Recommended

Bollywood

शूटिंग सेट पर सोते अजय देवगन और नजरें झुकाकर बैठीं तब्बू, देखें 5 सेलेब्स के थ्रोबैक फोटोज

14 जुलाई 2019

अजय देवगन और तब्बू
सलमान खान और दिव्या दत्ता
नोरा फतेही
विकी कौशल
Bollywood

शूटिंग सेट पर सोते अजय देवगन और नजरें झुकाकर बैठीं तब्बू, देखें 5 सेलेब्स के थ्रोबैक फोटोज

14 जुलाई 2019

रितु करिधाल श्रीवास्तव
Education

उत्तर प्रदेश की रितु हैं ISRO के चंद्रयान-2 की मिशन डायरेक्टर, जानें कहां से की है पढ़ाई

14 जुलाई 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

14 जुलाई राशिफल: शुभ योग बनने से फायदे में रहेंगी 9 राशियां, पढ़ें दैनिक राशिफल

14 जुलाई 2019

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
Dolphin PG Dehradun

बायो मेडिकल एवं लाइफ साइंसेज में सतत उन्नति की अपार संभावनाएं, पैकेज भी बेहतर
chand sher
Kavya Charcha

मिशन चंद्रयान - जब अपनी कल्पना के सहारे चाँद पर पहुंच गए शायर

14 जुलाई 2019

राजेश मिश्रा (फाईल फोटो)
Bareilly

विधायक की बेटी साक्षी से शादी करने वाले अजितेश को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पड़ोसियों ने बताया सच

14 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

विधायक की बेटी से शादी के नाम पर 'धोखा', जानिए क्या है अजितेश की सगाई का असली सच

14 जुलाई 2019

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
Astrology

तुरंत पायें अपनी सभी धन, प्यार, नौकरी, व्यापार आदि समस्याओं का समाधान सिर्फ 99 /- में
विज्ञापन
ahmedabad adventure park adventure park in ahmedabad accident joy ride death
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

वेब सीरीज
Bollywood

वेब सीरीज क्या हैं, क्यों बढ़ी डिमांड, कैसे बदला टीवी-सिनेमा का चेहरा ?

14 जुलाई 2019

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Television

मंत्री पद से इस्तीफा देते ही चर्चा में आए नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू, इन 4 बयानों को लेकर खूब हुआ था विवाद

14 जुलाई 2019

hima das
Other Sports

19 साल की हिमा का जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन, 11 दिन के अंदर जीता तीसरा गोल्ड मेडल

14 जुलाई 2019

tum bin starcast
Bollywood

'तुम बिन' से रातों रात हिट हुई थी पूरी स्टारकास्ट, 18 साल में इतने बदल गए अब पहचान पाना मुश्किल

14 जुलाई 2019

virat kohli, anushka sharma
Bollywood

विश्व कप से बाहर होने के बाद लंदन में घूमते दिखे अनुष्का-विराट, यूजर्स बोले- 'यही करने गए थे क्या?

14 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 3
Bollywood

'बिग बॉस' के ऑर्गेनाइजर पर महिला पत्रकार ने करवाई FIR, बोलीं-4 लोगों ने उड़ाया बॉडी का मजाक

14 जुलाई 2019

Varun Dhawan
Bollywood

'कलंक' के फ्लॉप होने पर पहली बार बोले वरुण धवन, हम एक साथ हुए फेल, मैं लेता हूं इसका दोष

14 जुलाई 2019

Super 30
Bollywood

हिंदी पट्टी में नहीं चला ऋतिक रोशन का जादू, रिलीज के पहले दिन कमाए सिर्फ इतने करोड़

14 जुलाई 2019

super 30
Bollywood

सुपर 30 में डार्क स्किन टोन पर उठे सवाल तो ऋतिक बोले-धूप में पापड़ बेचने वाला गोरा होगा क्या?

14 जुलाई 2019

ब्रिटेन की कार्यवाहक प्रधानमंत्री टेरीजा मे
World

टेरीजा मे का बतौर पीएम अंतिम साक्षात्कार, कहा- ब्रेग्जिट पर निराशा लेकिन अपने कार्यकाल पर मुझे गर्व

14 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एमटीबी नागराज (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक सरकार को बचाने की कोशिश नाकाम, नहीं माने कांग्रेस के बागी विधायक नागराज

नागराज ने शनिवार को जी परमेश्वर, सिद्धारमैया और डीके शिवकुमार के साथ मुलाकात की थी। इस दौरान ने अपने तेवर नरम करने के संकेत दिए थे, लेकिन बाद में वह यह कहते हुए चले गए कि त्यागपत्र वापस लेने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता है।

14 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

ट्रांसजेंडर्स का भीख मांगना अब अपराध नहीं, केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने दी विधेयक को मंजूरी

14 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

15 से 22 जुलाई के बीच रद्द रहेंगी दिल्ली आने वाली 80 ट्रेनें, 57 के बदले रास्ते

14 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

'पैंतालिस कब्रें उखाड़कर फेंक दी, पांच बची हैं जाकर देख लो वरना...'

14 जुलाई 2019

बीएल संतोष (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रामलाल की जगह बीएल संतोष भाजपा के संगठन महासचिव नियुक्त

14 जुलाई 2019

डीके शिवकुमार-बीएस येदियुरप्पा-एचडी कुमारस्वामी
India News

कर्नाटक में सरकार बचाने की कोशिशें जारी, बागी विधायकों को मनाने मुंबई पहुंचे नागराज

14 जुलाई 2019

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर चर्चा करते भारत और पाकिस्तानी अधिकारी
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर : पाक का आश्वासन, भारत विरोधी किसी गतिविधि को नहीं मिलेगी इजाजत

14 जुलाई 2019

यमुना नदी (दिल्ली)
India News

बनारस के गंगा की तरह यमुना दिल्ली की पहचान क्यों नहींः वित्त मंत्री

14 जुलाई 2019

रामलाल
India News

भाजपा में बड़ा बदलाव, महासचिव रामलाल वापस आरएसएस में बुलाए गए

13 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अमेरिकी हमलावर ड्रोन की जद में लश्कर और जैश के आतंकी, सीमावर्ती इलाकों पर कर सकता है हमले

14 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

बीच नदी में रस्सी के सहारे झूलती जिंदगी, हर दिन देवास में महिलाएं ऐसे ही जाती हैं इस पार से उस पार

देवास के सोनकच्छ तहसील के बेराखेड़ी गांव में हर रोज दो रस्सियों के सहारे ग्रामीण नदी पार करते हैं। आज तक यहां कोई पुल नहीं बना है।

15 जुलाई 2019

क्रिकेट 2:20

New Zealand vs England: पहली बार वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बना इंग्लैंड, सुपर ओवर से हुआ विजेता का फैसला

15 जुलाई 2019

इसरो 2:34

वीडियो में देखिए कैसे वैज्ञानिकों ने तैयार किया चंद्रयान-2

14 जुलाई 2019

पुलिस 1:45

राजस्थान में जमीन विवाद सुलझाने गए पुलिस कॉन्सटेबल की पीट-पीटकर हत्या

14 जुलाई 2019

वीडियो वायरल 2:37

वीडियो वायरल कर युवती ने मांगी सुरक्षा, पिता से बताया जान को खतरा

14 जुलाई 2019

Related

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16 साल बाद लेने पहुंचा मैरिज सर्टिफिकेट, अधिकारियों ने कहा- दोबारा शादी करो

14 जुलाई 2019

बुलेट ट्रेन के साथ शिंजो आबे-नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बुलेट ट्रेन में ज्यादा सामान ले जाने पर देने होंगे पैसे, एनएचएसआरसीएल बना रही प्लान

14 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

असम और बिहार में बाढ़ से 23 की मौत, नेपाल में बाढ़-भूस्खलन का कहर

14 जुलाई 2019

साक्षी मिश्रा
India News

लव मैरिज कर भागी बेटी को विधायक पिता से डर, अगर हाथ आ गए तो पक्का मार दिए जाएंगे

12 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

देश के कई राज्यों में भारी बारिश से बिगड़े हालात, अमित शाह ने बुलाई बैठक

13 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

दिल्ली: वेनेजुएला के व्यक्ति के पेट से कोकीन भरे 103 कैप्सूल बरामद

14 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited