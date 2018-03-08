Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla brought to Mumbai after being deported from Dubai. He will be produced before TADA court in Mumbai. He had fled from India after 1993 blasts and is being questioned by CBI. A Red Corner Notice was issued against him in 1995. pic.twitter.com/bW5Kh5bcb9— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018
8 मार्च 2018