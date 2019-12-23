नाइजीरिया के तट के पास समुद्री डाकुओं की कैद से छुड़ाए गए 18 भारतीय

Nigerian Navy @NigerianNavy and Shipping Company have confirmed release of 18 Indian nationals, taken hostage from MT Nave Constallation on 3 December. Thank all stake holders involved in their safe release. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @shipmin_india @nimasaofficial @SecretaryEr— India in Nigeria (@india_nigeria) December 22, 2019
23 दिसंबर 2019