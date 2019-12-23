शहर चुनें

नाइजीरिया के तट के पास समुद्री डाकुओं की कैद से छुड़ाए गए 18 भारतीय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 23 Dec 2019 10:01 AM IST
नाइजीरिया के समुद्री तट के पास एक वाणिज्यिक पोत से समुद्री डाकुओं द्वारा तीन दिसंबर को अपहृत किए गए 18 भारतीयों को छुड़ा लिया गया है। यह जानकारी रविवार को नाइजीरिया में भारतीय मिशन ने दी। समुद्री डाकुओं के समूह ने बोन्नी द्वीप के पास हांगकांग के झंडे वाले पोत से भारतीय नागरिकों का अपहरण कर लिया था।
नाइजीरिया में भारतीय मिशन ने ट्वीट किया, 'नाइजीरियाई नौसेना और पोत परिवहन कंपनी ने तीन दिसंबर को एमटी नेव कॉन्स्टोलेशन से बंधक बनाए गए 18 भारतीय नागरिकों को छुड़ाए जाने की पुष्टि की है। उन्हें सुरक्षित छुड़ाने में योगदान देने वालों का शुक्रिया।'
 


मिशन ने भारतीयों के अपहरण का मामला नाइजीरियाई सरकार के सामने उठाया था। क्षेत्र में समुद्री गतिविधियों पर नजर रखने वाली वैश्विक एजेंसी ‘एआरएक्स मैरीटाइम’ के अनुसार पोत पर समुद्री डाकुओं ने तीन दिसंबर को कब्जा कर लिया था और 18 भारतीयों समेत 19 लोगों का अपहरण कर लिया था।
nigeria pirates abducted indian mission
