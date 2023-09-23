वतन वापसी: निश्तुन बंदरगाह में फंसे 18 भारतीय वापस आए, भारत सरकार को कहा-थैंक्यू; पढ़ें पूरा मामला

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: One of the Indian nationals rescued from Yemen's Nishtun Port, Palash Giri says, "We had been stuck there for last three months. Our ship got aground on June 21. There were 18 Indian crew members in total... We left from here (India) in February...… pic.twitter.com/itzIZLvbon

वहीं भारत ने एक्स के जरिए यमन सरकार और सभी भारतीय मित्रों को मदद करने के लिए धन्यवाद कहा। साथ ही कहा, रियाद और जिबूती में भारतीय दूतावासों के प्रयासों से पिछले कुछ हफ्तों से निश्तुन बंदरगाह में फंसे नाविकों की वतन वापसी हुई है।

