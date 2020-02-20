शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   16 people dead in private bus and truck collision near Avinashi town of Tirupur district Tamil Nadu

तमिलनाडु में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा, बस और ट्रक की टक्कर में 16 लोगों की मौत

एएनआई, चेन्नई Updated Thu, 20 Feb 2020 08:13 AM IST
बस और ट्रक की टक्कर में 16 लोगों की मौत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु में दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ है। तिरुपुर जिले के अविनाशी शहर के पास एक निजी बस और ट्रक की टक्कर में 16 लोगों की मौत हो गई। जबकि कई लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। शवों को तिरुपुर के सरकारी अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
private bus and truck collision avinashi town tirupur district road accident in tamil nadu

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

