एक ही परिवार के 14 मुस्लिम सदस्य बने हिंदू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Thu, 15 Feb 2018 07:57 AM IST
14 members of a Muslim family allegedly converted into Hinduism
मुस्लिम परिवार बना हिंदू
पश्चिम बंगाल में एक ही परिवार के 14 मुस्लिमों ने कथित तौर पर हिंदू धर्म को अपना लिया है। उन्होंने हिंदू संगठन द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम में धर्मांतरण किया। इस घटना की सूचना जब पत्रकारों को चली तो वह लोगों से बात करने के लिए मौके पर पहुंचे मगर उनके साथ मारपीट की गई। इस मामले में तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है और जांच जारी है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार हिंदू समहति संगठन ने एक कार्यक्रम आयोजन किया था जिसमें मुस्लिम परिवार के 14 लोगों ने धर्मांतरण कर लिया और हिंदू बन गए। पत्रकारों का आरोप है कि संगठन के कुछ लोगों ने उन्हें मुस्लिम परिवार से बातचीत नहीं करने दी। उनके साथ मारपीट की और उनका सामान तोड़ा गया। इस घटना में कुछ लोगों के घायल होने की भी खबर है।

इस मामले की शिकायत मिलने पर पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। संगठन के मुखिया तपन घोष से पूछताछ की जा रही है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार घोष ने साल 2017 में मुस्लिम लोगों पर लव जिहाद के जरिए हिंदू लड़कियों को भड़काने का आरोप लगाकर विवाद पैदा किया था।


