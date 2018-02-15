#Kolkata: 14 members of a Muslim family allegedly converted to Hinduism at an event by Hindu Samhati. Journalists attacked by Hindu Samhati workers at the venue, reportedly when they tried to speak to the family. pic.twitter.com/Trq35mEWdq— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बजट 2018-19 में केंद्र सरकार द्वारा घोषित की गई नेशनल हेल्थ प्रोटेक्शन स्कीम को जमीन पर उतारने की कवायद शुरू की जा चुकी है।
15 फरवरी 2018