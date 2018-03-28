शहर चुनें

मुंबई: 8वीं की छात्रा ने की आत्महत्या, स्कूल में हुई घटना के बाद उठाया कदम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 28 Mar 2018 09:46 AM IST
मायकल हायस्कूल
मायकल हायस्कूल - फोटो : ANI
पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार स्कूली छात्रों द्वारा आत्महत्या जैसे बड़े कदम उठने की जानकारी सामने आ रही है। इसी क्रम में मुंबई में 8वीं की छात्रा की आत्महत्या की जानकारी मिल रही है। जानकारी के मुताबिक छात्रा 12 साल की थी। वह कुरला स्थित मायकल हाईस्कूल में कक्षा 8 की छात्रा थी। 
पिछले दिनों वह स्कूल में परीक्षा के दौरान नकल करती पकड़ी गई थी। घटना के बाद छात्रा अवसाद में थी। जिसके चलते उसने यह कदम उठाया। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को कब्जे में ले लिया। पुलिस ने केस रजिस्टर कर, जांच शुरू कर दी है। 
 


बच्चों के प्रति स्कूलों का रवैया, उन पर विपरीत असर डाल रहा है। हाल ही में नोएडा में भी एक छात्रा ने आत्महत्या कर ली थी। छात्रा के परिजनों ने स्कूलों के टीचरों पर यौन शोषण के आरोप लगाए थे। हालांकि मुंबई की घटना में प्रारंभिक जांच तक छात्रा का अवसाद में होना बताया जा रहा है। बताया जा रहा है कि नकल में पकड़े जाने के बाद स्कूल में कड़ी फटकार लगी थी। साथ ही घर पर भी डांटा गया था।  
 

