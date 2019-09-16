शहर चुनें

12 shops gutted in fire at Junction market in Siliguri of West Bengal

पश्चिम बंगाल: सिलीगुड़ी के जंक्शन मार्केट की 12 दुकानों में लगी आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सिलीगुड़ी Updated Mon, 16 Sep 2019 10:07 AM IST
12 दुकानों में आग लग गई
12 दुकानों में आग लग गई - फोटो : ANI
पश्चिम बंगाल में सोमवार सुबह म की जंक्शन मार्केट की 12 दुकानों में आग लग गई है। अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं मिली है। घटना के बारे में ज्यादा जानकारी जुटाई जा रही है।




