शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   10 people died after a vehicle hit a divider in Bangarupalem Mandal of Chittoor Andhra Pradesh

आंध्र प्रदेश में डिवाइडर से टकराया वाहन, 10 लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्तूर Updated Fri, 08 Nov 2019 08:37 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश में एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ है। एक वाहन डिवाइडर और दूसरे वाहनों से टकरा गया जिसमें 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई। बंगारूपलम मंडल (चित्तूर) पुलिस ने बताया कि जिले के बांगरुपलेम मंडल में एक वाहन के डिवाइडर से टकराने के बाद कम से कम 10 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। 
विज्ञापन
इस सड़क दुर्घटना में कई लोग घायल भी हो गए। घोयलों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां उनमें से कई की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। बचाव अभियान जारी है। 
 



 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

मृतक महिला व उसका बेटा
Gorakhpur

क्रेन की चपेट में आने से मां और उसके दो बेटों की मौत, बाइक पर बिना हेलमेट सवार थे चार लोग

8 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

पटियाला में कार-ट्राली की भिड़ंत, डायलसिस कराने जा रहे दंपती की मौत, चालक घायल

8 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Meerut

बिजनौर: सड़क हादसे में बाइक सवार दो युवकों की मौत, परिजनों में मचा कोहराम

8 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
सड़क से नीचे पलटी पड़ी स्कूल वैन
Agra

मैनपुरी: सड़क किनारे पलटी सैनिक स्कूल की वैन, पांच छात्र समेत सात घायल

8 नवंबर 2019

दुर्घटना
Lucknow

सड़क किनारे खड़े ट्रक में घुसी कैब, तीन की सांसें थमीं, शव देख पत्नी और बेटा गश खाकर गिरे

8 नवंबर 2019

सड़क हादसा
India News

महाराष्ट्र में तेज रफ्तार बनी मौत का कारण, सड़क हादसे में पांच श्रद्धालुओं की मौत

8 नवंबर 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
road accident vehicle hit a divider chittoor andhra pradesh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

डायबिटीज: भविष्य के लिए खतरा, नहीं चेते तो होगी मुश्किल
Health & Fitness

SPECIAL: 7 करोड़ भारतीय टाइप 2 डायबिटीज की चपेट में, बीमारी से छुटकारा चाहिए तो खाएं ये चीजें

8 नवंबर 2019

Arhaan Khan, Malaika and Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका अरोड़ा ने निजी जिंदगी पर किए पांच बड़े खुलासे, प्रेग्नेंसी पर बोलीं- 'उस दौरान भी मैं...'

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
whats on peoples mind about sex
Relationship

सेक्स की लत के शिकार लोगों के दिमाग में क्या रहता है?

8 नवंबर 2019

एसपीजी सुरक्षा
India News

गांधी परिवार से वापस ली जाएगी SPG सुरक्षा, जानिए क्या होती है X, Y, Z और Z+ सुरक्षा

8 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या में सुरक्षा कड़ी
Lucknow

अयोध्या: सील हो रहीं गलियां-सड़कें, 40 कंपनी अतिरिक्त अर्धसैनिक बल भेजा, आरपीएफ की छुट्टी रद्द

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
World top 10 universities in QS Ranking, fees of best colleges of the world
Education

ये हैं दुनिया के टॉप-10 विश्वविद्यालय, जानें इनकी फीस

8 नवंबर 2019

kbc 11
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन के इस सवाल से भड़के यूजर्स, Twitter पर ट्रेंड करने लगा 'बायकॉट केबीसी'

8 नवंबर 2019

रोहित शर्मा और युवराज सिंह
Cricket News

VIDEO: लगातार छह छक्के उड़ा देते रोहित शर्मा, बराबर करना चाहते थे युवराज सिंह का रिकॉर्ड

8 नवंबर 2019

वकीलों के आगे हाथ जोड़ हिंसा खत्म करने की अपील करतीं डीसीपी मोनिका
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी: हाथ जोड़कर मिन्नतें करती रहीं डीसीपी, लेकिन वकील करते रहे अभद्रता

8 नवंबर 2019

चिन्मयानंद केस
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, सच सामने आने पर अधिकारी भी हैरान

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अयोध्या मामला
India News

अयोध्या मामला: सबसे पुराने मुकदमे में फैसला आने पर क्या-क्या हो सकता है?

दो फुटबॉल मैदानों के बराबर जमीन पर झगड़ा भारत के इतिहास का सबसे लंबा विवाद है लेकिन ये साधारण जमीन नहीं है। अयोध्या में पौने तीन एकड़ की इस जमीन से हिन्दू और मुस्लिम समाज की आस्था जुड़ी है।

8 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Ayodhya
India News

अयोध्या मामले पर सबसे बड़े फैसले की घड़ी, शनिवार सुबह 10.30 बजे सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनाएगा निर्णय

8 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे-देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र UPDATE: फडणवीस ने दिया इस्तीफा, उद्धव ठाकरे का भाजपा पर तीखा हमला

8 नवंबर 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल के बर्दवान रेलवे स्टेशन पर मची भगदड़
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल के बर्दवान रेलवे स्टेशन पर मची भगदड़, 11 लोगों की मौत

8 नवंबर 2019

वसंतराव नाइक, देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

क्या देवेंद्र फडणवीस भी नहीं तोड़ पाएंगे महाराष्ट्र में सीएम पद का ये तिलिस्म

8 नवंबर 2019

रजनीकांत
India News

मुझे भगवा जाल में फंसाने की कोशिश हो रही है, मगर मैं फंसने वाला नहीं: रजनीकांत

8 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

बालासाहेब से वादा किया था कि एक दिन मुख्यमंत्री शिवसेना का होगा: उद्धव ठाकरे

8 नवंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल गांधी ने सुरक्षा के लिए एसपीजी का किया शुक्रिया अदा, कहा-यह सफर प्यार भरा रहा

8 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या
India News

आज भी है यहां रामराज, कलेक्टर, एसपी भी करते हैं श्री राम को रिपोर्ट

8 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

तीस हजारी विवाद पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट: ताली एक हाथ से नहीं बजती, वकीलों की हड़ताल कोई समाधान नहीं  

8 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बालासाहेब से वादा किया था कि एक दिन मुख्यमंत्री शिवसेना का होगा: उद्धव ठाकरे

शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे ने भाजपा पर फडणवीस पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा की हम जुबान देते हैं तो निभाते भी हैं। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

8 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:54

नोटबंदी ने इन एप्स को बना दिया मालामाल, दोगुनी हो गई कमाई

8 नवंबर 2019

बाला 5:04

'बाला' पब्लिक रिव्यू : आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म बाला को मिला दर्शकों का भरपूर प्यार

8 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 4:19

आज भी है यहां रामराज, कलेक्टर, एसपी भी करते हैं श्री राम को रिपोर्ट

8 नवंबर 2019

फडणवीस 3:03

देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री पद से दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- सरकार न बनना जनादेश का अपमान

8 नवंबर 2019

Related

सोनिया गांधी
India News

सोनिया, प्रियंका और राहुल को मिलेगी अब Z Plus सुरक्षा

8 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

उद्धव का फडणवीस पर पलटवार, बाल ठाकरे के बच्चों को झूठा बताया, अब भाजपा से किस बात की चर्चा

8 नवंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी ने कहा, दिल्ली की कच्ची कालोनियों में रहने वालों ने मनाई डबल दिवाली, बने घरों के मालिक

8 नवंबर 2019

अमेठी में राहुल का रोड शो
India News

राहुल, सोनिया और प्रियंका ने रखा एसपीजी नियमों को ताक पर, नहीं किया बुलेट प्रूफ गाड़ी का इस्तेमाल

8 नवंबर 2019

आडवाणी
India News

92 साल के हुए लालकृष्ण आडवाणी, पीएम मोदी ने घर जाकर दी बधाई

8 नवंबर 2019

सीआरपीएफ के जवान
India News

गांधी परिवार की सुरक्षा में तैनात होंगे CRPF कमांडो, यूएस मरीन कमांडो फोर्स से दो कदम हैं आगे!

8 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited