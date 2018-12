Priyanka Chopra @priyankachopra makes for a stunning bride in a custom red Sabyasachi lehenga. Hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals and layer upon layer of threadwork embroidery creates this piece of impossible couture. 110 embroiderers from Calcutta, India took 3720 hours to create this modern masterpiece. As an ode to the resplendence of Mughal jewellery, her wedding jewellery was crafted with uncut diamonds, emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold and had delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds to give a sense of whimsy to an important traditional piece. Nick Jonas @nickjonas wears a hand-quilted silk sherwani with a hand-embroidered chikan dupatta and a chanderi tissue safa. His rose cut kalgi and Syndicate diamond necklace are from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. @sabyasachijewelry Image Courtesy: People Magazine (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. @people Photography by @josevilla / @gettyimages Priyanka’s shoes by Sabyasachi Accessories @sabyasachiaccessories Nick’s shoes by Christian Louboutin @louboutinworld Wardrobe @stylebyami Makeup: @mickeycontractor Hair: @hairbypriyanka Wedding Design: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla @abujanisandeepkhosla Venue: Umaid Bhawan Palace @umaidbhawanpalace #Sabyasachi #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #Nickyanka #ChristianLouboutin #BridesOfSabyasachi #GroomsOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #SabyasachiGroom #DestinationWedding #SabyasachiJewelry #SabyasachiAccessories #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on Dec 4, 2018 at 3:51am PST