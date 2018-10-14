शहर चुनें

#MeToo को शिल्पा शिंदे ने बताया था बकवास लेकिन सपोर्ट में उतरीं हिना खान, महिलाओं को किया सलाम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 14 Oct 2018 11:54 AM IST
बिग बॉस 11 की विनर शिल्पा शिंदे ने भले ही #MeToo मूवमेंट को बकवास करार दिया हो लेकिन बिग बॉस में उनकी प्रतियोगी रहीं हिना खान ने इसे सपोर्ट किया है। हिना खान ने ट्विटर पर खुलकर #MeToo मूवमेंट का सपोर्ट किया और ऐसी महिलाओं को सलाम किया जो खुलकर सामने आ रही हैं।
हिना खान ने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि 'मैं उन सभी महिलाओं को सलाम करती हूं जो समाज को सुरक्षित बनाने के लिए महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा रही हैं। इसके लिए बहुत हिम्मत की जरूरत है। जो महिलाएं #MeToo मूवमेंट को आगे बढ़ा रही हैं, मैं उनको सपोर्ट करती हूं लेकिन मैं यहां यह भी कहना चाहती हूं कि यह केवल महिलाओं तक सीमित नहीं रहना चाहिए। पुरुष और महिलाएं दोनों के लिए ही हमें इस इंडस्ट्री को सेफ बनाना है।'
हिना खान ने अपने ट्वीट में आगे लिखा कि '#MeToo मूवमेंट लोगों की सोच और विचार को बदलने का दम रखता है। इसका मिसयूज नहीं करना है। ऐसा ना हो कि इसके जरिए केवल मीडिया अटेंशन हासिल की जाए।'
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो हिना खान जल्द ही 'कसौटी जिंदगी के 2' में कोमोलिका का किरदार निभा रही हैं। उनका फर्स्ट लुक भी सामने आ चुका है जिसमें हिना खान बेहद ग्लैमरस दिख रही हैं। 

