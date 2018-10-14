Hats of to all da brave women who r making da world safer..It really takes a lot of courage💪and as a woman i completely support #MeToo But let’s not make it Gender specific..#MenAndWomenAreEqual let’s make this industry a safer place to work fr everyone #TimeIsAlwaysRightToSpeak— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) October 13, 2018
A movmnt like #MeeToo cn chnge situations,perceptions, preconceptions,behaviour,outcomes n possibly d society 4 good. It shdn’t b gender specific. It shdn’t b misused. It’s nt a media activity 2 gain cheap attention.CONSENT n SUBMISSION r NOT d same.Time IS ALWAYS RIGHT TO SPEAK!— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) October 13, 2018
जिंदगी की नई पारी शुरू करने से पहले कपिल शर्मा शनिवार को हिमाचल प्रदेश स्थित मां बगलामुखी के दरबार में दर्शन के लिए पहुंचे।
14 अक्टूबर 2018