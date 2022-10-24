Notifications

Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Trolled Karan Johar called him biased Demands Salman Khan back as a host

Bigg Boss 16: नेटिजन्स के निशाने पर आए करण, ट्रोल्स ने लगाया पक्षपात का इल्जाम, कर डाली सलमान के वापसी की मांग

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: वर्तिका तोलानी Updated Mon, 24 Oct 2022 11:06 AM IST
सार

बिग बॉस 16 के 'वीकएंड का वार' एपिसोड को होस्ट करने पर करण जौहर एक बार फिर ट्रोल्स के निशाने पर आ गए हैं। नेटिजन्स ने आरोप लगाया है कि उन्होंने शो को होस्ट करते वक्त पक्षपात किया है। 

बिग बॉस
बिग बॉस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

कंट्रोवर्शियल रिएलिटी शो बिग बॉस-16 का 'वीकएंड का वार' धमाकेदार रहा। निर्देशक-निर्माता करण जौहर ने घरवालों की जमकर क्लास लगाई और सदस्यों के दिल में प्यार के बीज भी बोए। हालांकि, बिग बॉस के फैंस को 'वीकएंड का वार' पर सलमान खान की कमी खली। बता दें कि डेंगू से पीड़ित हाेने की वजह से सलमान खान इस बार के 'वीकएंड का वार' एपिसोड की शूटिंग नहीं कर पाए और मजबूरन करण जौहर को शो होस्ट करने के लिए आमंत्रित करना पड़ा। 

हालांकि, करण जौहर इस पर भी ट्रोल हो गए। नेटिजन्स ने करण जौहर पर शो में 'पक्षपात' करने का आरोप लगाया और सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि वह अपने पसंदीदा स्टार सलमान खान को जल्द-से-जल्द शो में वापस देखना चाहते हैं।

एक नेटीजन ने लिखा, "गौरी और अर्चना दोनों समान रूप से बदतमीजी कर रही हैं और बकवास भाषा का इस्तेमाल कर रही हैं। करण जौहर को पूरा एपिसोड देखना चाहिए, दोनों की गलती थी।" एक अन्य यूजर ने ट्वीट कर लिखा, "मुझे इस बात की परवाह नहीं है कि कोई सहमत है या नहीं, लेकिन करण जौहर ने पक्षपात किया"। एक अन्य ट्वीट यूजर ने लिखा, "करण जौहर, 'वीकएंड का वार' पर इतने पक्षपाती हैं और यह @ColorsTV पर स्पष्ट रूप से देखा जाता है !! वह कुछ प्रतियोगियों के खराब व्यवहार को सही ठहराते हैं और अन्य प्रतियोगियों को बोलने नहीं देते.. बहुत एकतरफा !! इसलिए फिर से साबित हुआ कि सलमान खान की तरह #BB16 को कोई होस्ट नहीं कर सकता !!"

रियलिटी शो में साजिद खान, अब्दू रोजिक, टीना दत्ता, एमसी स्टेन, अहाना गौतम, शालिन भनोट, सौंदर्या शर्मा, अंकित गुप्ता, प्रियंका चाहर चौधरी, निमृत कुर अहलूवालिया, अंकित गुप्ता, गौतम सिंह विग, शिव ठाकरे सुंबुल तौकीर खान, मान्या सिंह और गोरी नागोरी जैसी लोकप्रिय हस्तियां शामिल हैं। अभी तक केवल श्रीजिता डे ही शो से बाहर हुई हैं।
