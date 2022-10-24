कंट्रोवर्शियल रिएलिटी शो बिग बॉस-16 का 'वीकएंड का वार' धमाकेदार रहा। निर्देशक-निर्माता करण जौहर ने घरवालों की जमकर क्लास लगाई और सदस्यों के दिल में प्यार के बीज भी बोए। हालांकि, बिग बॉस के फैंस को 'वीकएंड का वार' पर सलमान खान की कमी खली। बता दें कि डेंगू से पीड़ित हाेने की वजह से सलमान खान इस बार के 'वीकएंड का वार' एपिसोड की शूटिंग नहीं कर पाए और मजबूरन करण जौहर को शो होस्ट करने के लिए आमंत्रित करना पड़ा।
I dont care someone agree or not but Karan Johan was biased in WKV.#BiggBoss— unknown. me (@unknown_felloww) October 22, 2022
Gori and Archana both are equally ill mannered and using utter rubbish language— Mahpara Naqvi (@NaqviMahpara) October 22, 2022
#KaranJohar should watch the whole episode both were at fault #ShivThakare #Mcstan #AbduRozik always a fabulous trio 💜#Biggboss16 #Weekendkawaar
Kis bewakoof ne #karanjohar ko episode shoot krne Diya h 😝— Dil Sahni (@dil_sahni2) October 24, 2022
He is stupid and not practical at all
How he bashed #GautamSinghVig is ridiculous. #BiggBoss please spare the viewers with this horror because we wait the whole year for this show. #salmankhan
Karan Johar is sooo biased on #WeekendKaVaar and it is clearly seen @ColorsTV!!— 🌸 stanning_me 🌸 (@__tweetstar__) October 23, 2022
He justifies the poor behaviour of certain contestants and doesn't let other contestants speak.. very one sided!!
Hence proven again that no one can host #BB16 like Salman Khan!!#BiggBoss16
