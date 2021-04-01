बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Maharashtra ›   Maharashtra: Musician Bappi Lahiri corona infected after covid 19 test, admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai

महाराष्ट्र: संगीतकार बप्पी लहिरी कोरोना वायरस से हुए संक्रमित, मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में कराया भर्ती

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Thu, 01 Apr 2021 03:09 AM IST
विज्ञापन
बप्पी लहिरी
बप्पी लहिरी - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिग्गज संगीतकार बप्पी लहिरी को कोविड-19 परीक्षण कराने पर कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। जिसके बाद उन्हें मुंबई के ब्रीच कैंडी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। बप्पी लहिरी के प्रवक्ता ने इसकी जानकारी दी है।
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
entertainment maharashtra mumbai bappi lahiri covid 19 breach candy hospital in mumbai entertainment news
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आम आदमी को झटका: छोटी बचत योजनाओं पर सरकार ने घटाई ब्याज की दर

31 मार्च 2021

सीबीएसई बोर्ड परीक्षा 2021
Education

सीबीएसई बोर्ड: कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के बीच सीबीएसई का बड़ा एलान, परीक्षा में मिलेगी यह राहत

31 मार्च 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

कोरोना का कहर : कई राज्यों में स्कूल-कॉलेज फिर से बंद, जानिए- कहां और कब तक बंद रहेंगे?

31 मार्च 2021

तैमूर लंग
Bizarre News

कहानी एक क्रूर शासक की: जिंदा लोगों को चुनवा कर बनवा दी थी मीनार, भारत को करना चाहता था बर्बाद

31 मार्च 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

फैसला टला : एक अप्रैल से नहीं लागू होगा वेतन में कटौती का नियम, राज्यों की तैयारी अधूरी

31 मार्च 2021

सनी देओल, राजवीर देओल
Bollywood

धर्मेंद्र ने प्रशंसकों को परिवार के नए हीरो से मिलवाया, जुलाई में शुरू होगी राजश्री की 59वीं फिल्म

31 मार्च 2021

अप्रैल मासिक राशिफल
Predictions

Monthly Horoscope April 2021: करियर,आर्थिक और सेहत के लिहाज से कैसा रहेगा अप्रैल का महीना

31 मार्च 2021

ज्यादा माइलेज देने वाली कारें
Auto News

टॉप 10 माइलेज कार: ये हैं सबसे ज्यादा माइलेज देने वाली कारें, एक किलोमीटर में चलती है 22 किलोमीटर तक

31 मार्च 2021

मारपीट की शिकार हो चुकी हैं ये अभिनेत्रियां
Bollywood

प्रेमी के हाथों मारपीट का शिकार हो चुकी हैं ये अभिनेत्रियां, खुद बताई थी आपबीती

31 मार्च 2021

Kia EV6 Electrci Car
Auto News

Kia EV6 SUV हुई पेश: फुल चार्ज पर चलेगी 510 किमी, 4.5 मिनट में हो जाती है चार्ज, जानें ऑल-इलेक्ट्रिक कार की अहम बातें

31 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X