LiveOscar Awards 2019: रेड कारपेट पर हॉलीवुड सितारों का जलवा, लेडी गागा का दिखा अलग अंदाज
Bradley Cooper is ready for the #Oscars. Watch his full red carpet interview now. Interview sponsored by @Walmart. #WalmartFashion pic.twitter.com/Qu7wWyupkm— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019
Here’s a look at the #Oscars stage. pic.twitter.com/64QkmePFFm— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) February 25, 2019
Somebodies to love ... Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek rock the #Oscars carpet https://t.co/9VpkivxV3z pic.twitter.com/jqM4pdoaq7— Variety (@Variety) February 25, 2019
A star has arrived https://t.co/9VpkivxV3z #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CCwGoLeZ7E— Variety (@Variety) February 25, 2019
Jessica Jones makes an appearance at the #Oscars https://t.co/Sa18HSCDi2 pic.twitter.com/Z33r3V4WHD— Variety (@Variety) February 25, 2019
A look at Jason Momoa, @chadwickboseman, Viggo Mortensen, @SamuelLJackson and @brielarson on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/xgKv3ZkZd2— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019
Even if Amy Adams doesn't take home an Oscar tonight, her look is already a winner https://t.co/9VpkivxV3z #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dj2NP2kSbO— Variety (@Variety) February 25, 2019
Big yeehaw energy at the #Oscars right now https://t.co/WhSOCagufD pic.twitter.com/oNpFv1zVla
— Variety (@Variety) February 24, 2019
#JenniferLawrence at the Oscar 2018#oscars #oscars2019 #oscarsawards #oscar #oscarawards2019 .— Oscar Awards 2019 (@oscarawards2019) February 24, 2019
. pic.twitter.com/YJWzgebqvV
Look who we found on the #Oscars red carpet: Sam Elliott, Glenn Close, @KaceyMusgraves, and Helen Mirren pic.twitter.com/qowlD1Xlop— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019
A moment with @ElsieKFisher on the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/UAG5ZMFIJR— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 24, 2019
#nicolekidman at the Oscars 2018#oscars #oscars2019 #oscarsawards #oscar #oscarawards2019 . pic.twitter.com/tTRbsPyvjI— Oscar Awards 2019 (@oscarawards2019) February 24, 2019
#EmmaStone at the Oscars 2018#oscars #oscars2019 #oscarsawards #oscar #oscarawards2019 . pic.twitter.com/iDX7u7w2qD— Oscar Awards 2019 (@oscarawards2019) February 24, 2019
24 फरवरी 2019