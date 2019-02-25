शहर चुनें

Live

Oscar Awards 2019: रेड कारपेट पर हॉलीवुड सितारों का जलवा, लेडी गागा का दिखा अलग अंदाज

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 25 Feb 2019 05:42 AM IST
Oscars 2019 live updates 91st academy awards
OSCARS
लाइव अपडेट

ब्रैडली कूपर को अ स्टार इज बॉर्न के लिए बेस्ट एक्टर का नॉमिनेशन मिला है।
गायिका लेडी गागा और अभिनेता ब्रैडली कूपर 2019 के ऑस्कर समारोह में अपनी फिल्म 'ए स्टार इज बॉर्न' के 'शैलो' गाने पर प्रस्तुति देंगे।




 
यहां देखें ऑस्कर 2019 के स्टेज की तस्वीर
 
कुछ इस अंदाज में नजर आईं बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस के लिए नॉमिनेटेड एक्ट्रेस यालित्जा
फिल्म रोमा के लिए बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का नॉमिनेशन हासिल करने वाली एक्ट्रेस यालित्जा भी इस बार के ऑस्कर की दावेदार हैं। ये यालित्जा की पहली फिल्म है।
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@yalitzaapariciomtz gets in the mood for the show.

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on

06:24 AM, 25-Feb-2019
लेडी गागा ब्लैक कलर के ऑफ शोल्डर गाउन में नजर आईं। लेडी गागा को अ स्टार इज़ बॉर्न के लिए बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का नॉमिनेशन मिला है। लेडी गागा के गाने शैलो को भी नॉमेनिशन में जगह मिली है।रामी मलेक को इस बार बोहेमियन रैप्सोडी के लिए नॉमिनेशन मिला है। इन 6 एक्टर्स ने जीते हैं सबसे ज्यादा ऑस्कर, बॉलीवुड अभिनेता भी मानते हैं आदर्श
06:11 AM, 25-Feb-2019
OSCARS
जेसिका जोन्स बेबी बंप फ्लॉन्ट करती नजर आईं। 
जैसन मोमोआ के साथ लिसा बोनेट, सैमुअल जैकसन का दिखा अलग अंदाज
06:05 AM, 25-Feb-2019
एमी एडम्स को फिल्म 'वाइस' के लिए बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस के लिए नॉमिनेट किया गया है। देखिए रेड कारपेट पर उनका अलग अंदाज।
 

 
05:58 AM, 25-Feb-2019
अमेरिकी सिंगर और सॉन्गराइटर केसी पिंक कलर की खूबसूरत ड्रेस में रेड कारपेट पर नजर आई।

जेनिफर लॉरेंस इस मौके पर बेहद खूबसूरत नजर आईं।

आइए बताते हैं किन फिल्मों को इस बार ऑस्कर के लिए नामांकन मिला है। पूरी खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
Oscars 2019 के लिए नॉमिनेट हुईं ये सुपरहिट फिल्में, अवॉर्ड से पहले देख लें पूरी लिस्ट
05:57 AM, 25-Feb-2019
रेड कारपेट में ग्लेन क्लोज अलग अंदाज में नजर आईं। बता दें इस बार बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस की रेस में ग्लेन क्लोज सबसे आगे हैं। क्लोज ने अपने फिल्मी करियर के दौरान पांच नामांकन के बावजूद एक भी ऑस्कर नहीं जीता है। हालांकि Golden Globes 2019 में ग्लेन क्लोज को 'द वाइफ' के लिए बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का अवॉर्ड मिला है। 
 
05:45 AM, 25-Feb-2019
Oscars 2019
ऑस्कर पुरस्कार समारोह में एक्ट्रेस ऐल्सी फिशर कुछ इस अंदाज में नजर आईं। ऐल्सी फिशर इस बार बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का नॉमिनेशन पाने से चूक गईं। 
हॉलीवुड के डॉल्बी थिएटर में ऑस्कर पुरस्कार समारोह चल रहा है। 91वें एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स समारोह में फिल्म 'Roma' और 'The Favourite' को 10-10 नॉमिनेशंस मिले है। अवॉर्ड से पहले रेड कारपेट की कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई है। एमा स्टोन और निकोल किडमैन का रेड कारपेट लुक सामने आया है।

गेम ऑफ थ्रोन्स फेम एमिलिया क्लार्क और जेसन मोमोआ इस बार विजेताओं को अवॉर्ड से सम्मानित करने वाले हैं। इस इवेंट के लिए इस साल की नॉमिनेशन की लिस्ट भी आ चुकी है लेकिन अभी कौन बाजी मारेगा ये तो कुछ समय बाद ही पता चलेगा।

मार्वल कॉमिक्स किरदार को लेकर बनी ब्लैक पेंथर को बेस्ट पिक्चर कैटेगरी में नॉमिनेशन मिला है। इस श्रेणी में ब्लैक लेंसमैन, बोहेमियन राप्सोडी, द फेवरिट, ग्रीन बुक, रोमा, अ स्टार इस बॉर्न और वाइस को नामित किया गया है।


 
oscars 2019 91st academy awards oscars 2019 live updates oscar awards 2019
