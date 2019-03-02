View this post on Instagram

Just heard the news of the passing of #WhosTheBoss actress and star #KatherineHelmond has passed away . She was known for her quick comebacks and funny one liners on the show. There will never be another Mona. My heart goes out to her loved ones at this time . #80sCinemas #80s #80sPictures #80sFashion #80sPics #FollowUs @80sCinemas #FollowMe #Instagram #ClipOfTheDay #RIP #Follow #FollowNow #Followgram #Follower #ILoveThe80s #80sBaby #80sKid #InMemory #80sCinemasInMemory2019 <--- (Click this hashtag to see all of 80sCinemas tributes to fallen celebrities 🙇🏻♂️)