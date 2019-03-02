शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Hollywood ›   Golden Globe winner Katherine Helmond dies at the age of 89

हॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कैथरीन हेलमंड का 89 साल की उम्र में निधन, कई फिल्मों में कर चुकी हैं काम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 05:09 PM IST
Katherine Helmond
Katherine Helmond
ख़बर सुनें
दो बार गोल्डन ग्लोब विनर रहीं दिग्गज अमेरिकी अभिनेत्री कैथरीन हेलमंड (Katherine Helmond) का 89 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। वह पिछले कई सालों से अल्जाइमर्स से पीड़ित थीं।  'हॉलीवुड रिपोर्टर डॉट कॉम' के मुताबिक, हेलमंड की टैलेंट एजेंसी ने उनके निधन की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि अभिनेत्री ने 23 फरवरी को अंतिम सांस ली।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
कैथरीन साल 1977 से लेकर 1981 तक प्रसारित हुए टीवी शो 'सोप' में जेसिका टेट की भूमिका से बेहद लोकप्रिय हुई थीं। इसके अलावा वह 'कोच', 'हूज द बॉस?' और 'एव्रीबडी लव्स रेमंड' जैसे टीवी शोज में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं।

हेलमंड को 'एवरीबडी लव्स रेमंड' सहित सात बार एमी पुरस्कार नामांकन मिल चुके हैं। फिल्मों की बात करें तो कैथरीन हेलमंड 'टाइम बैंडिट्स', 'ब्राजील' और 'फियर एंड लोथिंग इन लास वेगास' जैसी फिल्मों में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं।

Recommended

abhinandan
Delhi NCR

बहादुर बेटे से मिलकर भावुक हुए मां-बाप, अभिनंदन बोले- मैं ठीक हूं, ड्यूटी पर लौटूंगा

2 मार्च 2019

मिराज विमान
India News

एयर स्ट्राइक पर बड़ा खुलासा, वायुसेना ने तबाह की थीं जैश की चार इमारतें

2 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

अभिनंदन की वतन वापसी पर फिर दिखी मलाइका-अर्जुन की मोहब्बत, सबूत है दोनों की पोस्ट

2 मार्च 2019

malaika arora
malaika arora and arjun kapoor
instagram
malaika arora, arjun kapoor
Bollywood

अभिनंदन की वतन वापसी पर फिर दिखी मलाइका-अर्जुन की मोहब्बत, सबूत है दोनों की पोस्ट

2 मार्च 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
मासिक राशिफल
Predictions

मार्च मासिक राशिफल : राशि के अनुसार जानें इस माह क्या कहते हैं, आपकी किस्मत के सितारे

1 मार्च 2019

rashifal
Predictions

2 March Horoscope: शनिदेव चमकाएंगे इन 5 राशियों की प्रोफेशनल लाइफ, जानें अपना भी भविष्यफल

1 मार्च 2019

देश लौटे अभिनंदन
India News

दरियादिली का दिखावा कर पाकिस्तान ने फिर खेला अपना पुराना 'खेल', वाघा बॉर्डर को बनाया ढाल   

1 मार्च 2019

सौभाग्य और संतान सुख के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

सौभाग्य और संतान सुख के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
katherine helmond कैथरीन हेलमंड
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के नए कार्यालय में वास्तु दोष, अमित शाह को नहीं आया रास

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

Air force and navy chiefs get Z-plus security
India News

वायुसेना और नौसेना प्रमुखों को मिलेगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा

2 मार्च 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
India News

प्रधानमंत्री पद के सवाल पर क्या बोले केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी

1 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
गरीबी
India News

वर्तमान में लगभग आधा देश सूखे की चपेट में - आईआईटी, गांधीनगर

1 मार्च 2019

farmers
India News

एक फीसदी घटेगा देश का अनाज उत्पादन, किसानों की बढ़ेगी कमाई

1 मार्च 2019

mnrega
India News

आम चुनाव में अब मनरेगा जॉब कार्ड से भी डाल सकेंगे वोट

1 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान
Delhi NCR

चाणक्यपुरी में पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग की सुरक्षा बढ़ाई, भारी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी तैनात 

1 मार्च 2019

Indian Airforce
India News

बालाकोट: फैक्टरी में तैयार मानव बम भारत, अफगानिस्तान, ईरान और बलूचिस्तान में भेजे जाते थे

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

brie larson
Hollywood

कैप्टन मार्वल का भारत कनेक्शन, देश के इस व्यंजन की हैं दीवानी

ऑस्कर जीत चुकीं ब्री लार्सन ने कैप्टन मार्वल की भूमिका के लिए बहुत मेहनत की है।

28 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Will Smith
Hollywood

वार्नर ब्रोस की 'सुसाइड स्क्वाड' के सीक्वल का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे विल स्मिथ, खत्म किया करार

28 फरवरी 2019

Oscar
Hollywood

पोल: एलान से पहले जान लीजिए किस-किसको मिल सकते हैं इस साल के ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड

24 फरवरी 2019

कोलंबियाई गायिका शकीरा
Hollywood

स्पेनिश कोर्ट ने शकीरा को जारी किया समन, 117 करोड़ की टैक्स चोरी का है आरोप

27 फरवरी 2019

Oscar
Hollywood

Oscar Awards 2019: इस बार महिलाओं का दिखा जलवा, 15 पुरस्कारों पर मारी बाजी

27 फरवरी 2019

किएरा नाइटली
Hollywood

अभिनेत्री किएरा नाइटली नहीं करना चाहतीं न्यूड सीन, इस वजह से लिया फैसला

24 फरवरी 2019

रेजिना किंग
Hollywood

ऑस्कर 2019: सहायक अभिनेत्री का पुरस्कार जीतने पर रेजिना किंग बोलीं, 'सेट पर पारिवारिक माहौल था'

26 फरवरी 2019

द लायन किंग
Hollywood

'द लॉयन किंग' का नया टीजर लॉन्च, अब नन्हा सिम्बा बनेगा जंगल का राजा

26 फरवरी 2019

spike lee
Hollywood

ऑस्कर 2019ः 'ग्रीन बुक' को बेस्ट फिल्म का अवॉर्ड मिलने पर नाराज हैं स्पाइक ली, बोले- 'धोखा हुआ'

26 फरवरी 2019

R Kelly
Hollywood

यौन शोषण में फंसे अमेरिकी गायक को 70 लाख रुपये का बांड भरने पर मिल पाई जमानत

27 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

फिल्म टोटल धमाल की धमाकेदार सक्सेस के बाद मां और पति संग कुछ ऐसे स्पॉट हुईं माधुरी

फिल्म टोटल धमाल की धमाकेदार सक्सेस के बाद माधुरी दीक्षित एक बार फिर फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में सुर्खियां बटोर रही हैं। धक-धक गर्ल को बेहद स्टाइलिश अंदाज में अपनी फैमिली के साथ स्पॉट किया गया।

2 मार्च 2019

'जोनस ब्रदर्स' के वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाई धूम, दिखा प्रियंका का अलग अंदाज 2:04

'जोनस ब्रदर्स' के वीडियो ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाई धूम, दिखा प्रियंका का अलग अंदाज

2 मार्च 2019

फैंस का सब्र हुआ खत्म, जल्द साथ नजर आएंगे सारा और कार्तिक 1:34

फैंस का सब्र हुआ खत्म, जल्द साथ नजर आएंगे सारा और कार्तिक

2 मार्च 2019

अपने सफर को साझा कर भूमि ने दी देश की महिलाओं को यह राय 3:02

अपने सफर को साझा कर भूमि ने दी देश की महिलाओं को यह राय

2 मार्च 2019

बॉलीवुड अभिनंदन 3:16

देखिए कैसे फिल्म स्टार्स ने किया विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन का ‘अभिनंदन’

2 मार्च 2019

Related

Yalitza Aparicio
Hollywood

इस अभिनेत्री की पहली ही फिल्म पहुंची ऑस्कर में, बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस के लिए नाम हुआ नॉमिनेट

24 फरवरी 2019

केविन हार्ट
Hollywood

जानिए आखिर क्यों ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड्स होस्ट नहीं कर रहे केविन हार्ट?

23 फरवरी 2019

vikas sathaye
Hollywood

ऑस्कर 2018 में सम्मान लेने वालों में मुंबई के इंजीनियर भी शामिल, 7 साल तक कॉलेज में रहे थे टीचर

24 फरवरी 2019

ह्यू जैकमैन
Hollywood

एक्टर ह्यू जैकमैन का नाम गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज, कर डाला ये बड़ा कारनामा

21 फरवरी 2019

Oscars
Hollywood

ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड्स के लिए नॉमिनेट हुईं ये सुपरहिट फिल्में, 'ब्लैक पैंथर' दौड़ में सबसे आगे

23 जनवरी 2019

gwyneth paltrow
Hollywood

कैप्टन अमेरिका के बाद अब अवेंजर्स के इस किरदार ने भी की रिटायरमेंट की घोषणा

20 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.