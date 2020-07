कोरोना से पहले ब्रिटनी स्नो ने की थी टेलर स्टैनलैंड से शादी, अब बोलीं- मैं बहुत खुशकिस्मत हूं

In early March, before we knew how much we’d miss hugs and live in our sweatpants, I got to marry my favorite person. The whole world shut down a few days later & we were stunned at the timing. We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history. Everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong that day... but it was absolutely and impossibly perfect. I knew on that day, more than ever before, there was no one else I’d rather hold my hand while in the middle of a (life) hurricane. I love you @tylerstanaland. You’re my dream come true. ✨ Thank you @jonathansimkhai for creating my gorgeous dress & making me feel like my most authentic self. Thank you @theknot for helping us plan our magical day from our registry to our vendors. We love you guys. I know the world is a crazy place right now but I hope we can continue to celebrate love whenever and wherever we can. ✨✨✨

A post shared by Brittany Snow (@brittanysnow) on Jul 8, 2020 at 11:31am PDT