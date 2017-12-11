शादी होते ही मिले विराट-अनुष्का के सुर, दिल्ली और मुंबई में होगा रिसेप्शन
साल की सबसे बड़ी शादी सम्पन्न हो गई है। विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा ने इटली की खूबसूरत वादियों में सात फेरे लिये हैं। साथ ही पूरी जिंदगी एक दूसरे के साथ प्यार की डोर से बंधे रहने का वादा भी किया है। खबर बड़ी है, तो उसे बताने का तरीका भी खास होना चाहिये। इस न्यूलीवेड कपल ने इस तरह ये खुशखबरी दुनिया को दी है।
Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK
