Download App
आपका शहर Close

शादी होते ही मिले विराट-अनुष्का के सुर, दिल्ली और मुंबई में होगा रिसेप्शन

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-presented by: किरण सिंह

Updated Tue, 12 Dec 2017 12:38 AM IST
virat kohli ties the knot with anushka sharma

साल की सबसे बड़ी शादी सम्पन्न हो  गई है। विराट कोहली और अनुष्का शर्मा ने इटली की खूबसूरत वादियों में सात फेरे लिये हैं। साथ ही पूरी जिंदगी एक दूसरे के साथ प्यार की डोर से बंधे रहने का वादा भी किया है। खबर बड़ी है, तो उसे बताने का तरीका भी खास होना चाहिये। इस न्यूलीवेड कपल ने इस तरह ये खुशखबरी दुनिया को दी है।

Comments

Browse By Tags

virat kohli anushka sharma

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

बच्चों पर न लादें अपेक्षाओं का बोझ, करने दें उन्हें मन की मर्जी

Do not put any burden on the youth, let them do it well
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

गुस्साए सलमान ने सुशांत राजपूत को बुलाकर जमकर लताड़ा, कहा- सूरज से कायदे में रहना

Salman khan gets anger on Sushant Singh Rajput for misbehaving with Sooraj Pancholi
  • सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बचपन से एक दूसरे को जानते हैं विराट-अनुष्का, ऐसे हुई थी इनकी पहली मुलाकात

Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Are Childhood Friends
  • मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: वोटिंग लाइन बंद होने के बावजूद इस कंटेस्टेंट को घर से निकाल देंगे सलमान

bigg boss 11 after sapna choudhary shilpa shinde will be eliminated from the house
  • रविवार, 10 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

शादी के बंधन में बंधे विराट और अनुष्का, ट्वीट कर फैंस का किया शुक्रिया

virat and anushkas marriage photo gets viral on social media
  • सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

भारत को Oscar में मिली जगह, लाइब्रेरी में शामिल हुईं इन 3 फिल्मों की स्क्रिप्ट

actor writer aditya om film scripts now a part of the oscar library
  • सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: पत्नी के जाते ही हितेेन तेजवानी ने कर दी ऐसी हरकत, अर्शी से मांगी माफी

bigg boss 11 hiten tejwani apologized to arshi khan
  • सोमवार, 11 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!