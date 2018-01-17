Download App
Home ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Veteran Bollywood cinematographer WB Rao Passes Away

बॉलीवुड के सीनियर सिनेमेटोग्राफर डब्ल्यू बी. राव का निधन

इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 08:46 AM IST
Veteran Bollywood cinematographer WB Rao Passes Away
मंगलवार, उस वक्त हिंदी सिनेमा के लिए दुखभरी खबर लेकर आया जब इंडस्ट्री के सीनियर सिनेमेटोग्राफर डब्ल्यू. बी. राव का मंगलवार को निधन हो गया। खराब तबियत के चलते राव को 15 जनवरी को हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट किया गया था। इस अनुभवी सिनेमेटोग्राफर के निधन से पूरा बॉलीवुड शोक में है। 

'हम', 'खुदा गवाह', 'राजा हिन्दुस्तानी', 'जुड़वा', 'रंगीला', 'धड़कन' और 'हर दिल जो प्यार करेगा' जैसी फिल्मों में अपने काम का लोहा मनवा चुके डब्ल्यू राव ने डेविड धवन सरीखे बड़े डायरेक्टर्स के साथ भी कई फिल्मों में काम किया है। लाइट और कलर्स के साथ खेलने के लिए मशहूर रहे राव ने अपने टाइम में संजीव कुमार, माला सिन्हा, अमिताभ बच्चन से लेकर सलमान खान और जूही चावला जैसे कलाकारों के साथ काम किया।


wb rao wb rao death rangeela

