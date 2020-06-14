शहर चुनें
Sushant Singh Rajput Death News Live Updates In Hindi: Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide At Mumbai Home

Live

Sushant Singh Rajput Live Updates: सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने जताया दुख

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 14 Jun 2020 04:39 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Death News Live Updates In Hindi: Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide At Mumbai Home
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने की आत्महत्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला

खास बातें

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या से हर कोई हैरान परेशान है। सितारों से लेकर फैंस तक सोशल मीडिया पर अभिनेता को याद कर रहे हैं। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक सुशांत डिप्रेशन से जूझ रहे थे।
लाइव अपडेट

04:32 PM, 14-Jun-2020

मां के नाम था आखिरी इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का आखिरी इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट मां के लिए था। सुशांत ने मां के साथ तस्वीर साझा करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा था, 'आंसुओं से वाष्पित होता अतीत, मुस्कुराहट के एक आर्क को उकेरते सपने और एक क्षणभंगुर जीवन, दोनों के बीच बातचीत।'

 
04:26 PM, 14-Jun-2020

सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने जताया दुख

दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन पर शोक जाहिर किया है। केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'भारत के राइजिंग स्टार सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुख हुआ। फिल्मों और टीवी में निभाए आपके किरदारों को हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा। आपके परिवार और दोस्तों को इस दुख से जूझने की शक्ति मिले। 
 
04:21 PM, 14-Jun-2020

नेहा कक्कड़ बोलीं- काश जिंदगी में भी अंडू होता

सिंगर नेहा कक्कड़ ने भी अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को सोशल मीडिया पर याद किया है। नेहा ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'काश जिंदगी में भी कंप्यूटर की तरह अंडू का ऑप्शन होता।'
 
04:16 PM, 14-Jun-2020

सुशांत ने हर किरदार से जीता दिल

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने अपने करियर में जितनी भी फिल्में की, उनके हर किरदार से दर्शकों का दिल जीता। सुशांत की बेहतरीन फिल्मों में केदारनाथ, पीके, छिछोरे, काय पो चे आदि शामिल रहीं। सुशांत ने सिर्फ एक्टिंग से ही नहीं बल्कि अपने डांस से भी सभी का दिल जीता था।
04:12 PM, 14-Jun-2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने जताया दुख

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या पर पीएम मोदी ने भी दुख जाहिर किया है। पीएम ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा, 'सुशांत सिंह राजपूत....एक युवा अभिनेता का यू चले जाना बेहद दुखद है। मनोरंजन के जगत में उनकी तरक्की कई लोगों के लिए प्रेरक है। सुशांत के निधन से हैरान हूं। सुशांत के परिवार के साथ मेरी संवेदनाएं। ओम शांति।'
 
04:05 PM, 14-Jun-2020

दिशा पाटनी ने जाहिर किया दुख

अभिनेत्री दिशा पाटनी ने भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के लिए दुख जाहिर किया है। अपने पोस्ट के साथ दिशा ने कोई भी कैप्शन नहीं लिखा है। दिशा ने सुशांत के साथ अपनी तस्वीर साझा की है।
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

03:39 PM, 14-Jun-2020

उर्वशी रौतेला और शिर्ले सेतिया ने जाहिर किया शोक

सुशांत के अचानक जाने का किसी को भी विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है। हर कोई सुशांत की आत्महत्या से हैरान है। ऐसे में अभिनेत्री उर्वशी रौतेला और गायक शिर्ले सेतिया ने भी दुख जाहिर किया है।
 
 
03:38 PM, 14-Jun-2020

अदनान सामी ने जताया दुख

बॉलीवुड कि दिग्गज गायक अदनान सामी ने भी सुशांत सिंह राजपूत को याद किया है। अदनान ने कहा कि अभी तो तुम्हारी जर्नी शुरू हुई थी और तुम्हें बहुत आगे जाना था।
 
03:36 PM, 14-Jun-2020

अखिलेश यादव ने सुशांत को किया याद

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने भी सोशल मीडिया पर सुशांत को श्रद्धांजलि दी है।
 
03:33 PM, 14-Jun-2020

धोनी की बायोपिक की हो रही चर्चा

धोनी की बायोपिक की हो रही चर्चा

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के साथ ही फैंस को अभिनेता के बड़े पर्दे पर निभाए महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के किरदार की याद आ रही है। सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे कई पोस्ट देखने को मिल रहे हैं।
 
03:28 PM, 14-Jun-2020

फिल्म छिछोरे के वीडियो हो रहे वायरल

याद दिला दें कि फिल्म छिछोरे में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने आत्महत्या के खिलाफ ही आवाज उठाई थी। ऐसे में खुद अभिनेता के इस फैसले पर सभी हैरान हैं। इसके साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म छिछोरे के कई वीडियोज वायरल हो रहे हैं।
 
03:25 PM, 14-Jun-2020

रितेश देशमुख और ऋचा चड्ढा ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

अक्षय कुमार के साथ ही रितेश देशमुख और ऋचा चड्ढा ने भी अभिनेता को सोशल मीडिय पर श्रद्धांजलि दी है।

 

 
03:19 PM, 14-Jun-2020

अक्षय कुमार ने जताया दुख

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन पर सोशल मीडिया पर तमाम फैंस और सितारे अभिनेता को श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। ऐसे में अक्षय कुमार ने भी सुशांत को याद करते हुए श्रद्धांजलि दी और लिखा, 'इस खबर से मैं हैरान रह गया हूं।' इसके साथ ही अक्षय ने फिल्म छिछोरे का भी जिक्र किया है।
 

 
03:17 PM, 14-Jun-2020

डिप्रेशन से गुजर रहे थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत

पुलिस की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, वे पिछले छह महीनों से डिप्रेशन से गुजर रहे थे। याद दिला दें कि हाल ही में सुशांत की मैनेजर दिशा की भी मौत हो गई थी। हालांकि अभी तक ये साफ नहीं हो पाया था कि दिशा की मौत कोई साजिश थी या फिर आत्महत्या।
03:16 PM, 14-Jun-2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने की आत्महत्या

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने मुंबई में अपने घर में फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी है। वे 34 साल के थे, सुशांत बॉलीवुड के बेहद लोकप्रिय एक्टर थे। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, सुशांत के कुछ दोस्त भी उनके घर पर थे। उनके कमरे के दरवाजे को जब तोड़ा गया तो रूम में सुशांत फांसी के फंदे से लटके पाए गए।
03:08 PM, 14-Jun-2020

Sushant Singh Rajput Live Updates: सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या पर पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने जताया दुख

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने मुंबई में अपने घर में फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी है। उन्होंने यह कदम क्यों उठाया, अभी तक इसके बारे में कुछ पता नहीं चल पाया है। वहीं अभिनेता के निधन पर सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस और सितारे श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे हैं।
sushant singh rajput सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
