जोधपुर में हो सकती है प्रियंका-निक की शादी

दिल्ली Updated Wed, 03 Oct 2018 01:49 PM IST
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
PRIYANKA CHOPRA - फोटो : self
प्रियंका चोपड़ा इन दिनों अपने मंगेतर निक जोनस के साथ जोधपुर में हैं। दरअसल दोनों यहां घूमने आए हैं। इधर सूत्र बताते हैं कि निक और प्रियंका जोधपुर में अपनी शादी का लोकेशन देखने आए है। कपल को मेहरानगढ़ फोर्ट में देखा गया। सोशल मीडिया पर इनकी तस्वीरें खूब वायरल हो रही हैं।
बताया जा रहा है कि दोनों उमेद भवन में ठहरे हैं और डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग के लिए पैलेस डिसाइड करेंगे। रोका सेरेमनी के बाद से प्रियंका और निक लगातार साथ में हैं। निक तीसरी बार भारत आए हैं।

 

priyanka chopra nick jonas
