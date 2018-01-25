अपना शहर चुनें

पद्मावत के लिए पाकिस्तान से आई खुशखबरी, बिना किसी कट के रिलीज होगी फिल्म

25 Jan 2018
Padmaavat will release in Pakistan without any cut
तमाम विवादों के बीच संजय लीला भंसाली की बहुप्रतीक्षित ल्म ‘पद्मावत’ 25 जनवरी को पूरे देश भर में रिलीज हो गई। इसी के साथ ही गुरुवार का दिन 'पद्मावत' के लिए एक और खुशखबरी लेकर आया। दीपिका पादुकोण, शाहिद कपूर और रणवीर सिंह स्टारर इस फिल्म का पाकिस्तान में रिलीज होने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। 

फिल्म ‘पद्मावत’ को ‘यू’ सर्टिफिकेट दिया गया है। पाकिस्तान के कुछ डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स के अनुसार, फिल्म ‘पद्मावत’ में अलाउद्दीन खिलजी के निगेटिव रोल को लेकर संदेह था। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार फिल्म को इतिहासकारों से विचार-विमर्श करने के बाद ही ‘यू’ सर्टिफिकेट दिया गया है।
