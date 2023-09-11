Notifications

G20 Summit 2023: जी20 सम्मेलन की सफलता से झूमा बॉलीवुड, अमिताभ से लेकर अक्षय तक ने पीएम मोदी को दी बधाई

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: पलक शुक्ला Updated Mon, 11 Sep 2023 12:29 AM IST
'जी 20 शिखर सम्मेलन' सफलतापूर्वक चल रहा है, जो एक बहुत बड़ी बात है। ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सितारों ने सफल जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन 2023 का जश्न मनाया है और राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में लीडर्स समिट की मेजबानी के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को बधाई दी है। 

G20 Summit 2023 Amitabh Bachchan Akshay Kumar Anupam Kher Anil Kapoor congratulate PM Narendra Modi
अक्षय कुमार, पीएम मोदी, अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : social media

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली पिछले तीन दिनों से 'जी 20 शिखर सम्मेलन' की गवाह बन रही है। भारत में चल रहे जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन में दुनियाभर के बड़े-बड़े प्रधानमंत्रियों ने शिरकत की, जिनमें अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन, ब्रिटेन के ऋषि सुनक भी शामिल हैं। 'जी 20 शिखर सम्मेलन' सफलतापूर्वक चल रहा है, जो एक बहुत बड़ी बात है। ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सितारों ने सफल जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन 2023 का जश्न मनाया है और राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में लीडर्स समिट की मेजबानी के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को बधाई दी है। 

अक्षय कुमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई
अक्षय कुमार
शाहरुख खान 'जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन' का जश्न मनाने वाले पहले बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स में से थे। शाहरुख के बाद अक्षय कुमार, अमिताभ बच्चन, अनुपम खेर और अनिल कपूर जैसे सितारों ने भी पीएम मोदी के 'एक पृथ्वी, एक परिवार, एक भविष्य' के दृष्टिकोण की सराहना की। अक्षय कुमार ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'एक पृथ्वी, एक परिवार, एक भविष्य। ऐतिहासिक  जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन को चिह्नित करने का यह कितना शानदार तरीका है। भारत के नेतृत्व ने साबित कर दिया है वसुधैव कुटुंबकम नई विश्व व्यवस्था की वास्तविकता है। गौरवान्वित भारतीयों के रूप में, हम आज अपना सिर ऊंचा रखते हैं। धन्यवाद मोदी जी... उन सभी को धन्यवाद जिन्होंने हमें दुनिया के शीर्ष पर होने का एहसास कराया। जय हिंद, जय भारत।'

अमिताभ बच्चन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अमिताभ बच्चन
बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने भी नव-स्थापित भारत मंडपम अंतर्राष्ट्रीय प्रदर्शनी-कन्वेंशन सेंटर में हुई जी20 की 18वीं बैठक पर खुशी जताई और लिखा, 'जी20.. भारत का गर्व। विश्व में सबसे आगे एक क्वांटम छलांग! भारत माता की जय।' 

पीएम मोदी, अनुपम खेर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अनुपम खेर
अक्सर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की तारीफों के पुल बांधने वाले अभिनेता अनुपम खेर ने भी इस मौके को जाने नहीं दिया। अभिनेता ने भारत में आयोजित पहले शिखर सम्मेलन के बारे में अपने विचार व्यक्त किए और एक्स पर लिखा, 'प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी! जी20 भारतसमिट के सफल आयोजन के लिए भारत सरकार को और खास आपको बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आपने 140 करोड़ भारतवासियों का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा कर दिया है। आपने सादगी, नम्रता से सबको दिखाया कि कैसे अब भारत विश्व का नेतृत्व करने की भावना रखता है। दो दिवसीय कार्यक्रम इतनी गरिमा, शालीनता और सटीकता के साथ आयोजित किया गया था! हमें यह महसूस कराने के लिए धन्यवाद बहुत गर्व है। जय भारत!'

अनिल कपूर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अनिल कपूर
अपनी फिट बॉडी और शानदार अभिनय के लिए चर्चा में रहने वाले अनिल कपूर ने भी जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन के लिए पीएम मोदी को बधाई दी और एक्स पर लिखा, 'जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन में भारत का नेतृत्व जबरदस्त सफल रहा है और मैं माननीय प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी को दुनिया भर के लोगों के भविष्य के लिए उनके अथक प्रयासों के लिए बधाई देना चाहता हूं।'
