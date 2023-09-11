असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली पिछले तीन दिनों से 'जी 20 शिखर सम्मेलन' की गवाह बन रही है। भारत में चल रहे जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन में दुनियाभर के बड़े-बड़े प्रधानमंत्रियों ने शिरकत की, जिनमें अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन, ब्रिटेन के ऋषि सुनक भी शामिल हैं। 'जी 20 शिखर सम्मेलन' सफलतापूर्वक चल रहा है, जो एक बहुत बड़ी बात है। ऐसे में बॉलीवुड सितारों ने सफल जी20 शिखर सम्मेलन 2023 का जश्न मनाया है और राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में लीडर्स समिट की मेजबानी के लिए पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को बधाई दी है।
One Earth, One Family, One future. What a splendid way to mark a historic #G20Summit. Bharat’s leadership has proved that Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is the reality of the new world order.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 10, 2023
आदरणीय प्रधान मंत्री @narendramodi जी! #G20BharatSummit के सफल आयोजन के लिए भारत सरकार को और ख़ासकर आपको बहुत बहुत बधाई।आपने 140 करोड़ भारतवासियों का सीना गर्व से चौड़ा कर दिया है! आपने सादगी, दृढ़ता और नम्रता से सबको दिखा दिया की कैसे अब भारत विश्व का नेतृत्व करने की क्षमता रखता… https://t.co/MfBdJqinR3— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 10, 2023
India's leadership at the G20 Summit has been a tremendous success and I'd like to congratulate H'ble PM @narendramodi ji for his tireless efforts in pursuit of a brighter future for people worldwide! #ProudIndian 🇮🇳🙏🏻 https://t.co/E5whbsntok— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 10, 2023
