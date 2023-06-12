Notifications

Hindi News ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   AR Rahman daughter Khatija Rahman to make her debut as music composer with this tamil dram set

Khatija Rahman: एआर रहमान की बेटी खतीजा को मिली तमिल फिल्म 'मिनमिनी', म्यूजिक कंपोजर के तौर पर करेंगी डेब्यू

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: प्रियंका नेगी Updated Mon, 12 Jun 2023 01:58 PM IST
सार

म्यूजिक कंपोजर और सिंगर एआर रहमान की बेटी खतीजा रहमान अपकमिंग तमिल फिल्म मिनमिनी से अपना म्यूजिक कंपोजर के तौर पर डेब्यू करने जा रही हैं।

AR Rahman daughter Khatija Rahman to make her debut as music composer with this tamil dram set
खतीजा रहमान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

म्यूजिक कंपोजर और सिंगर एआर रहमान की बेटी खतीजा रहमान अपकमिंग तमिल फिल्म मिनमिनी से अपना म्यूजिक कंपोजर के तौर पर डेब्यू करने जा रही हैं। अब तक उन्होंने सिर्फ सिंगिंग के जरिए अपने हुनर का लोहा मनवाया था और अब वे अपने करियर को नया मोड़ देने जा रही हैं। डायरेक्टर हलिता शमीम ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए इस बात की जानकारी दी है।

हलिता शमीम ने ट्विटर पर खतीजा की एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा- 'इस असाधारण हुनर के साथ काम करके बहुत खुश हूं, मिनमिनी के लिए खतीजा रहमान, सुरीली गायिका एक शानदार म्यूजिक कंपोजर भी हैं....कुछ बेहतरीन म्यूजिक अंडरवे है'।

AR Rahman daughter Khatija Rahman to make her debut as music composer with this tamil dram set
खतीजा रहमान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
खतीजा ने मीडिया को दिए अपने इंटरव्यू में खुलासा किया कि वह पिछले साल तक अपने म्यूजिक कंपोजर बनने को लेकर क्लियर नहीं थी। उन्होंने कहा, 'पिछले साल, मैं यह पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रही थी कि आखिर मैं क्या करना चाहती हूं। मैं उस समय गाने के साथ-साथ बहुत सी चीजें कर रही थी... मुझे लगा कि मेरी पास अभी बहुत कुछ है। इसके बाद एक और प्रोजेक्ट था, वह भी एक फीमेल डायरेक्टर का... इसलिए, मैंने हलीथा मैम को फोन किया और बताया कि उनकी चीजें बदल गई हैं और पूछा कि क्या वह अब भी मुझे चाहती हैं'।

खतीजा ने आगे बताया, 'मैंने उसे अपना ट्रैक बजाया जिसे सुनने के बाद उन्होंने कहा, 'बिल्कुल यही मेरी वाइब है....मुझे तुम्हारी आवाज़ पसंद आई... मुझे आपकी सोच पसंद है... इसलिए, मैं आपके साथ काम करना चाहती हूं... मुझे लगता है कि आप फिल्म में वैल्यू ऐड कर सकती हैं... खतीजा ने कहा कि इसके बाद उन्होंने प्रोजेक्ट पर इसे आगे काम करने का फैसला किया'। बता दें कि तमिल फिल्म मिनमिनी इस साल के आखिर में रिलीज की जाएगी. फिल्म की डायरेक्टर हलिथा को उनकी तमिल फिल्म, सिल्लू करुपट्टी के लिए जाना जाता है।

Followed