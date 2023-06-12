So happy to be working with this exceptional talent, Khatija Rahman for #MinMini. The euphonious singer is a brilliant music composer too. Some great music underway! ✨✨@RahmanKhatija @manojdft @Muralikris1001 @_estheranil_ @GauravKaalai @Pravin10kishore @raymondcrasta pic.twitter.com/b9k1YjuxtU