म्यूजिक कंपोजर और सिंगर एआर रहमान की बेटी खतीजा रहमान अपकमिंग तमिल फिल्म मिनमिनी से अपना म्यूजिक कंपोजर के तौर पर डेब्यू करने जा रही हैं। अब तक उन्होंने सिर्फ सिंगिंग के जरिए अपने हुनर का लोहा मनवाया था और अब वे अपने करियर को नया मोड़ देने जा रही हैं। डायरेक्टर हलिता शमीम ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए इस बात की जानकारी दी है।
So happy to be working with this exceptional talent, Khatija Rahman for #MinMini. The euphonious singer is a brilliant music composer too. Some great music underway! ✨✨@RahmanKhatija @manojdft @Muralikris1001 @_estheranil_ @GauravKaalai @Pravin10kishore @raymondcrasta pic.twitter.com/b9k1YjuxtU— Halitha (@halithashameem) June 12, 2023
