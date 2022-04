Akshay Kumar: माफी मांगने के बाद भी क्यों ट्रोल हो रहे हैं अक्षय कुमार? यूजर्स बोले- 'दम है तो ये करके दिखाओ'

Why don't u cancel the contract and ask the brand to stop airing the ads ... Why are u afraid to pay the damage suit charges ? Baap bada na bhaiya, Sabse Bada ₹upaiya ?

अक्षय जी, if u really realise and feeling sorry, then u must return the all the endorsement fee u accepted and legally bind the company to stop airing the add.. here money is not imp, but stopping of the प्रचार of tobacco product is important



Return the fee to vimal & stop ad