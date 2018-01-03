Download App
Home ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Actor Riteish Deshmukh said he is extremely proud of the Mumbai police

रितेश देशमुख ने शेयर की इस बहादुर कॉन्स्टेबल की फोटो, बोले- मुंबई पुलिस हमें आप पर गर्व है

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 11:11 AM IST
Actor Riteish Deshmukh said he is extremely proud of the Mumbai police
एक्टर और महाराष्ट्र के पूर्व सीएम विलास राव देशमुख के बेटे रितेश देशमुख ने कहा कि उन्हें मुंबई पुलिस पर गर्व है। मंगलवार को रितेश ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से राहत कार्य करते एक पुलिस कॉन्सटेबल की फोटो शेयर की। मुंबई के कमला मिल्स के एक पब में आग लगने के बाद 14 लोगों की मौत हुई थी।



इस हादसे के बाद रितेश ने पुलिस कांस्टेबल सुदर्शन शिंदे की एक तस्वीर डालते हुए लिखा कि शिंदे ने पब में लगी जानलेवा आग से आठ लोगों को बचाया। रितेश ने ट्वीट किया, ‘कॉन्सेटबल सुदर्शन शिंदे ने आठ लोगों की जान बचाई। मुंबई पुलिस पर हमें बहुत गर्व है। सुदर्शन शिंदे आपको मैं सलाम करता हूं।'
