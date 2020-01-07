शहर चुनें

UP Board 2020 class 10 English Model Paper for High school examination Uttar Pradesh

UP Board 2020: कक्षा 10वीं के छात्रों के लिए यहां है अंग्रेजी विषय का मॉडल पेपर

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 01:32 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
UP Board Model Paper for English Subject of class 10th 2020 Exam: उत्तर प्रदेश बोर्ड परीक्षा शुरू होने में अब ज्यादा समय नहीं बचा है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि छात्र परीक्षा के लिए विषयों के रिवीजन के साथ-साथ उनके मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर भी हल करना शुरू करें। इससे उन्हें अपनी तैयारी और बेहतर करने में मदद मिलेगी। 
हम हर रोज आपके लिए अलग-अलग विषयों का मॉडल पेपर लेकर आएंगे। ये पेपर्स यूपी बोर्ड के शिक्षकों द्वारा ही बनाए गए हैं। यहां हम कक्षा 10वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए अंग्रेजी का मॉडल पेपर दे रहे हैं। आगे आपको इसकी सॉफ्ट कॉपी और हार्ड कॉपी दोनों मिल जाएगी। आपकी सहूलियत के लिए मॉडल पेपर की फोटो भी दी जा रही है, जिसे आप डाउनलोड कर उसका प्रिंट निकाल सकते हैं।
आगे पढ़ें

up board board exams board exam model papers
शिक्षा समाचार

