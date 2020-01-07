UP Board 2020: कक्षा 10वीं के छात्रों के लिए यहां है अंग्रेजी विषय का मॉडल पेपर

{"_id":"5e143b008ebc3e87984d44ae","slug":"up-board-2020-class-10-english-model-paper-for-high-school-examination-uttar-pradesh","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP Board 2020: \u0915\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0937\u092f \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}

Section 'B'

परीक्षार्थी सबसे पहले प्रश्नपत्र को ध्यान से पढ़ें। किसी तरह का तनाव दिमाग में न रखें।

दीर्घ उत्तरीय प्रश्नों के जवाब देने के लिए बराबर योजनाबद्ध तरीके से समय दें।

ट्रांसलेशन करते समय संदर्भ और व्याख्या के दौरान बड़े-बड़े वाक्य लिखने से बचें।

पोएट्री और प्रोज का ट्रांसलेशन करते समय लेखकों का नाम सही लिखें।

Tansen was a great musician and Akbar was very fond of his music. One day when Tansen was in particulartly good form. Akbar went into ecstasy and asked him, "What is the secret of this concord of notes which takes me out of this world and transports me to Divine regions? I have not heart anyone else who can thus cast a spell of magic and make a slave of our hearts. You are really wonderful, Tansen."(a) Relate the story of Guru Nanak and Mardana in your own words in about 100 words.(b) How could Yudhishthira please the Yaksha a lot and to what result?(a) How much money did Lancho need and how much did he get?(b) What did Brahma create in the universe? Why was he sad?(c) What did Socrates try to teach the people by talking to them?Different ReputationFame SeriousnessGravity SecretMystery UnlikHoney, child, honey, child whither are you going? would you cast your jewels?All to the breazes blowing?(a) Give the title of the poem from which the above lines have been selected. (2 Marks)(b) Select rhyming words in the above stanza. (2 Marks)(a) The Fountain (b) The nation BuildersWrite four lines from one of the poems given in your textbook. (Do not copy out the line given in this question paper)(a) Why was Edison taken out of the school?(b) What is the important thing about Olympic Games according to Pierre De Courberten?(c) What special qualities did Vikramaditya possess?(a) Olympic Games were held in Berlin in 1936.(b) Winning is the most important thing in games and sports.(c) Electric light stone in America for the first time in 1882.(d) The Vikram Samrat owes its origin to Vikramaditya.(i) Telling stories (ii) Playing games (iii) Making experiments (iv) Flying Kites(i) Winning (ii) Taking Part (iii) Playing Tricks (iv) Travelling to a foreign country.(i) he had sold the eggs (ii) he had hatched the eggs (iii) he had smashed the eggs and spoiled his shorts (iv) he had eaten up all the eggs.(i) loss his regretting seller the greedy cried (Frame a correct sentence by re-ordering the words) (2 Marks)ii ) This house............to me. (Use the correct form of the Verb 'belong' to fill in the blanks) (2 Marks)(iii) The hunter shot the tiger (change into passive voice) (2 Marks)(iv) He said to his friend, "Can you call my father?" (2 Marks)Listen ..... what he says.Can you tell me where_..........................(i)D_S_ip_e(ii) Bel_vehe wrote i cant come because i am illजब मैं स्टेशन पहुंचा तो रेलगाड़ी छूटने ही वाली थी। मैं दौड़कर प्लेटफार्म पर गया। वहां पहुंचा ही था कि गाड़ी चल दी। गाड़ी ने शीघ्र ही गति पकड़ ली औ मैं एक मूर्ख की तरह उसे प्लेटफार्म से बाहर जाते हुए देख रहा था।(i) Introduction (ii) Air Pollution (iii) Water Pollution (iv) How to Fight Pollution(i) Introduction (ii) Past Condition (iii) Education (iv) Atmosphere(i) Introduction (ii) His qualities (iii) His behaviour (iv) ConclusionMother Teresa was a great lady. She is known all over the world. She helped the poor and the needy. She served the sick and the homeless. She was born in August 1910 in Youoslavia but she made India her home and lived in Kolkata. She started a home for the orphans. She named it 'Nirmal Hridaya.' She looked after the sick, poor and downtrodden. She even set up homes for lepers who were stunned by even their own families. She was awarded the noble Peace Prize. She was given the 'Bharat Ratna' also.(1) What did Mother Teresa do for the orphans and lepers? (3 Marks)(2) What awards were given to her? (3 Marks)