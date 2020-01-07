UP Board 2020: कक्षा 10वीं के छात्रों के लिए यहां है अंग्रेजी विषय का मॉडल पेपर

UP Board Model Paper for English Subject of class 10th 2020 Exam: उत्तर प्रदेश बोर्ड परीक्षा शुरू होने में अब ज्यादा समय नहीं बचा है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि छात्र परीक्षा के लिए विषयों के रिवीजन के साथ-साथ उनके मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर भी हल करना शुरू करें। इससे उन्हें अपनी तैयारी और बेहतर करने में मदद मिलेगी।
Time : 3.15 hours
हम हर रोज आपके लिए अलग-अलग विषयों का मॉडल पेपर लेकर आएंगे। ये पेपर्स यूपी बोर्ड के शिक्षकों द्वारा ही बनाए गए हैं। यहां हम कक्षा 10वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए अंग्रेजी का मॉडल पेपर दे रहे हैं। आगे आपको इसकी सॉफ्ट कॉपी और हार्ड कॉपी दोनों मिल जाएगी। आपकी सहूलियत के लिए मॉडल पेपर की फोटो भी दी जा रही है, जिसे आप डाउनलोड कर उसका प्रिंट निकाल सकते हैं।
Max. Marks : 70
1. Read the following passage and answer the questions given below it :
Tansen was a great musician and Akbar was very fond of his music. One day when Tansen was in particulartly good form. Akbar went into ecstasy and asked him, "What is the secret of this concord of notes which takes me out of this world and transports me to Divine regions? I have not heart anyone else who can thus cast a spell of magic and make a slave of our hearts. You are really wonderful, Tansen."
(i) Write the name of the lesson from which the given pas- sage has been taken. Who is the author of this lesson? (2 Marks)
(ii) Who was Tansen? How did Akbar react to his music? (2 Marks)
2. Answer one of the following questions in about 60 words : (4 Marks)
(a) Relate the story of Guru Nanak and Mardana in your own words in about 100 words.
(b) How could Yudhishthira please the Yaksha a lot and to what result?
3. Answer two of the following questions in about 25 words each : (2+2=4 Marks)
(a) How much money did Lancho need and how much did he get?
(b) What did Brahma create in the universe? Why was he sad?
(c) What did Socrates try to teach the people by talking to them?
4. Match the words of List 'A' with their meaning in List 'B' (4x1=4 Marks)
List 'A' List 'B'
Different Reputation
Fame Seriousness
Gravity Secret
Mystery Unlik
ये भी पढ़ें : UP Board 2020: यहां है 10वीं कक्षा के हिंदी विषय का मॉडल पेपर
5. Read the following lines of poetry and answer the questions given below it :
Honey, child, honey, child whither are you going? would you cast your jewels?
All to the breazes blowing?
(a) Give the title of the poem from which the above lines have been selected. (2 Marks)
(b) Select rhyming words in the above stanza. (2 Marks)
6. Give the Central idea of one of the following poems. (3 Marks)
(a) The Fountain (b) The nation Builders
OR
Write four lines from one of the poems given in your textbook. (Do not copy out the line given in this question paper)
7. Answer two of the following questions in about 25 words each. (2+2=4 Marks)
(a) Why was Edison taken out of the school?
(b) What is the important thing about Olympic Games according to Pierre De Courberten?
(c) What special qualities did Vikramaditya possess?
8. Point out True and False in the following statements. (4x1=4 Marks)
(a) Olympic Games were held in Berlin in 1936.
(b) Winning is the most important thing in games and sports.
(c) Electric light stone in America for the first time in 1882.
(d) The Vikram Samrat owes its origin to Vikramaditya.
9. Select the most suitable alternative to complete the following statements. (4x1=4 Marks)
(a) Edison was fond of
(i) Telling stories (ii) Playing games (iii) Making experiments (iv) Flying Kites
(b) The Judgement seat of Vikramaditya was found in
(i) Winning (ii) Taking Part (iii) Playing Tricks (iv) Travelling to a foreign country.
(c) Edison got a beating from his mother because
(i) he had sold the eggs (ii) he had hatched the eggs (iii) he had smashed the eggs and spoiled his shorts (iv) he had eaten up all the eggs.
ये भी पढ़ें : UP Board Exam 2020: परीक्षा में छात्रों को नहीं करना होगा ये काम, आया निर्देश
Section 'B'
10. Do as indicated against each of the following statement.
(i) loss his regretting seller the greedy cried (Frame a correct sentence by re-ordering the words) (2 Marks)
ii ) This house............to me. (Use the correct form of the Verb 'belong' to fill in the blanks) (2 Marks)
(iii) The hunter shot the tiger (change into passive voice) (2 Marks)
(iv) He said to his friend, "Can you call my father?" (2 Marks)
11. (a) Choose the correct preposition from the ones given below the sentence to fill in the blank. (2 Marks)
Listen ..... what he says.
(b) Complete the following sentence. (2 Marks)
Can you tell me where_..........................
(c) Complete the spellings of the following words. (1/2+1/2=1 Marks)
(i)D_S_ip_e
(ii) Bel_ve
(d) Punctuate the following, using capital letters wherever necessary. (2 Marks)
he wrote i cant come because i am ill
12. Translate the following into English. (4 Marks)
जब मैं स्टेशन पहुंचा तो रेलगाड़ी छूटने ही वाली थी। मैं दौड़कर प्लेटफार्म पर गया। वहां पहुंचा ही था कि गाड़ी चल दी। गाड़ी ने शीघ्र ही गति पकड़ ली औ मैं एक मूर्ख की तरह उसे प्लेटफार्म से बाहर जाते हुए देख रहा था।
13. Write an application to your principal for arranging regular evening games in the college. (Do not write your name and Roll No.) (4 Marks)
OR
Write a letter to your friend inviting him to attend your brothers marriage ceremony. (Do not write your name address and Roll no.)
14. Write an essay on one of the following topics in about 75 words. Points of help are given below for each topics. (6 Marks)
(a) Pollution
(i) Introduction (ii) Air Pollution (iii) Water Pollution (iv) How to Fight Pollution
(b) My Village
(i) Introduction (ii) Past Condition (iii) Education (iv) Atmosphere
(c) My grand father
(i) Introduction (ii) His qualities (iii) His behaviour (iv) Conclusion
15. Read the following passage carefully and answer the question set thereon :
Mother Teresa was a great lady. She is known all over the world. She helped the poor and the needy. She served the sick and the homeless. She was born in August 1910 in Youoslavia but she made India her home and lived in Kolkata. She started a home for the orphans. She named it 'Nirmal Hridaya.' She looked after the sick, poor and downtrodden. She even set up homes for lepers who were stunned by even their own families. She was awarded the noble Peace Prize. She was given the 'Bharat Ratna' also.
Questions :
(1) What did Mother Teresa do for the orphans and lepers? (3 Marks)
(2) What awards were given to her? (3 Marks)
टिप्स (मयंक कुमार शुल्का, अध्यापक, एसएसवी इंटर कॉलेज, हापुड़)
यूपी बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं के इंग्लिश विषय का मॉडल पेपर डाउनलोड करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।
- परीक्षार्थी सबसे पहले प्रश्नपत्र को ध्यान से पढ़ें। किसी तरह का तनाव दिमाग में न रखें।
- दीर्घ उत्तरीय प्रश्नों के जवाब देने के लिए बराबर योजनाबद्ध तरीके से समय दें।
- ट्रांसलेशन करते समय संदर्भ और व्याख्या के दौरान बड़े-बड़े वाक्य लिखने से बचें।
- पोएट्री और प्रोज का ट्रांसलेशन करते समय लेखकों का नाम सही लिखें।
UP Board Model Paper for English Subject of class 10th 2020 Exam: उत्तर प्रदेश बोर्ड परीक्षा शुरू होने में अब ज्यादा समय नहीं बचा है। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि छात्र परीक्षा के लिए विषयों के रिवीजन के साथ-साथ उनके मॉडल टेस्ट पेपर भी हल करना शुरू करें। इससे उन्हें अपनी तैयारी और बेहतर करने में मदद मिलेगी।
हम हर रोज आपके लिए अलग-अलग विषयों का मॉडल पेपर लेकर आएंगे। ये पेपर्स यूपी बोर्ड के शिक्षकों द्वारा ही बनाए गए हैं। यहां हम कक्षा 10वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए अंग्रेजी का मॉडल पेपर दे रहे हैं। आगे आपको इसकी सॉफ्ट कॉपी और हार्ड कॉपी दोनों मिल जाएगी। आपकी सहूलियत के लिए मॉडल पेपर की फोटो भी दी जा रही है, जिसे आप डाउनलोड कर उसका प्रिंट निकाल सकते हैं।
Time : 3.15 hours
Max. Marks : 70
1. Read the following passage and answer the questions given below it :
Tansen was a great musician and Akbar was very fond of his music. One day when Tansen was in particulartly good form. Akbar went into ecstasy and asked him, "What is the secret of this concord of notes which takes me out of this world and transports me to Divine regions? I have not heart anyone else who can thus cast a spell of magic and make a slave of our hearts. You are really wonderful, Tansen."
(i) Write the name of the lesson from which the given pas- sage has been taken. Who is the author of this lesson? (2 Marks)
(ii) Who was Tansen? How did Akbar react to his music? (2 Marks)
2. Answer one of the following questions in about 60 words : (4 Marks)
(a) Relate the story of Guru Nanak and Mardana in your own words in about 100 words.
(b) How could Yudhishthira please the Yaksha a lot and to what result?
3. Answer two of the following questions in about 25 words each : (2+2=4 Marks)
(a) How much money did Lancho need and how much did he get?
(b) What did Brahma create in the universe? Why was he sad?
(c) What did Socrates try to teach the people by talking to them?
4. Match the words of List 'A' with their meaning in List 'B' (4x1=4 Marks)
List 'A' List 'B'
Different Reputation
Fame Seriousness
Gravity Secret
Mystery Unlik
ये भी पढ़ें : UP Board 2020: यहां है 10वीं कक्षा के हिंदी विषय का मॉडल पेपर
5. Read the following lines of poetry and answer the questions given below it :
Honey, child, honey, child whither are you going? would you cast your jewels?
All to the breazes blowing?
(a) Give the title of the poem from which the above lines have been selected. (2 Marks)
(b) Select rhyming words in the above stanza. (2 Marks)
6. Give the Central idea of one of the following poems. (3 Marks)
(a) The Fountain (b) The nation Builders
OR
Write four lines from one of the poems given in your textbook. (Do not copy out the line given in this question paper)
7. Answer two of the following questions in about 25 words each. (2+2=4 Marks)
(a) Why was Edison taken out of the school?
(b) What is the important thing about Olympic Games according to Pierre De Courberten?
(c) What special qualities did Vikramaditya possess?
8. Point out True and False in the following statements. (4x1=4 Marks)
(a) Olympic Games were held in Berlin in 1936.
(b) Winning is the most important thing in games and sports.
(c) Electric light stone in America for the first time in 1882.
(d) The Vikram Samrat owes its origin to Vikramaditya.
9. Select the most suitable alternative to complete the following statements. (4x1=4 Marks)
(a) Edison was fond of
(i) Telling stories (ii) Playing games (iii) Making experiments (iv) Flying Kites
(b) The Judgement seat of Vikramaditya was found in
(i) Winning (ii) Taking Part (iii) Playing Tricks (iv) Travelling to a foreign country.
(c) Edison got a beating from his mother because
(i) he had sold the eggs (ii) he had hatched the eggs (iii) he had smashed the eggs and spoiled his shorts (iv) he had eaten up all the eggs.
ये भी पढ़ें : UP Board Exam 2020: परीक्षा में छात्रों को नहीं करना होगा ये काम, आया निर्देश
Section 'B'
10. Do as indicated against each of the following statement.
(i) loss his regretting seller the greedy cried (Frame a correct sentence by re-ordering the words) (2 Marks)
ii ) This house............to me. (Use the correct form of the Verb 'belong' to fill in the blanks) (2 Marks)
(iii) The hunter shot the tiger (change into passive voice) (2 Marks)
(iv) He said to his friend, "Can you call my father?" (2 Marks)
11. (a) Choose the correct preposition from the ones given below the sentence to fill in the blank. (2 Marks)
Listen ..... what he says.
(b) Complete the following sentence. (2 Marks)
Can you tell me where_..........................
(c) Complete the spellings of the following words. (1/2+1/2=1 Marks)
(i)D_S_ip_e
(ii) Bel_ve
(d) Punctuate the following, using capital letters wherever necessary. (2 Marks)
he wrote i cant come because i am ill
12. Translate the following into English. (4 Marks)
जब मैं स्टेशन पहुंचा तो रेलगाड़ी छूटने ही वाली थी। मैं दौड़कर प्लेटफार्म पर गया। वहां पहुंचा ही था कि गाड़ी चल दी। गाड़ी ने शीघ्र ही गति पकड़ ली औ मैं एक मूर्ख की तरह उसे प्लेटफार्म से बाहर जाते हुए देख रहा था।
13. Write an application to your principal for arranging regular evening games in the college. (Do not write your name and Roll No.) (4 Marks)
OR
Write a letter to your friend inviting him to attend your brothers marriage ceremony. (Do not write your name address and Roll no.)
14. Write an essay on one of the following topics in about 75 words. Points of help are given below for each topics. (6 Marks)
(a) Pollution
(i) Introduction (ii) Air Pollution (iii) Water Pollution (iv) How to Fight Pollution
(b) My Village
(i) Introduction (ii) Past Condition (iii) Education (iv) Atmosphere
(c) My grand father
(i) Introduction (ii) His qualities (iii) His behaviour (iv) Conclusion
15. Read the following passage carefully and answer the question set thereon :
Mother Teresa was a great lady. She is known all over the world. She helped the poor and the needy. She served the sick and the homeless. She was born in August 1910 in Youoslavia but she made India her home and lived in Kolkata. She started a home for the orphans. She named it 'Nirmal Hridaya.' She looked after the sick, poor and downtrodden. She even set up homes for lepers who were stunned by even their own families. She was awarded the noble Peace Prize. She was given the 'Bharat Ratna' also.
Questions :
(1) What did Mother Teresa do for the orphans and lepers? (3 Marks)
(2) What awards were given to her? (3 Marks)
टिप्स (मयंक कुमार शुल्का, अध्यापक, एसएसवी इंटर कॉलेज, हापुड़)
यूपी बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं के इंग्लिश विषय का मॉडल पेपर डाउनलोड करने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें।
- परीक्षार्थी सबसे पहले प्रश्नपत्र को ध्यान से पढ़ें। किसी तरह का तनाव दिमाग में न रखें।
- दीर्घ उत्तरीय प्रश्नों के जवाब देने के लिए बराबर योजनाबद्ध तरीके से समय दें।
- ट्रांसलेशन करते समय संदर्भ और व्याख्या के दौरान बड़े-बड़े वाक्य लिखने से बचें।
- पोएट्री और प्रोज का ट्रांसलेशन करते समय लेखकों का नाम सही लिखें।