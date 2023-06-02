Notifications

Indian-American eighth-grader Dev Shah crowned 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion

उपलब्धि : भारतीय-अमेरिकी देव शाह बने स्पेलिंग बी चैंपियन, आठवीं के छात्र ने जीता 50 हजार यूएस डॉलर का पुरस्कार

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Fri, 02 Jun 2023 11:07 AM IST
सार

Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship 2023 : अमेरिका के फ्लोरिडा निवासी 14 वर्षीय भारतीय अमेरिकी देव शाह प्रतिष्ठित स्क्रिप्स 95वीं नेशनल स्पेलिंग बी चैंपियनशिप 2023 जीती है। आठवीं के छात्र देव शाह ने गुरुवार को "psammophile" शब्द की वर्तनी सही करते हुए 50,000 अमेरिकी डॉलर का पुरस्कार जीता है।

Indian-American eighth-grader Dev Shah crowned 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion
Indian American Student Dev Shah - फोटो : Social Media
विस्तार

Indo Americi Dev Shah Wins Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship 2023: अमेरिका के फ्लोरिडा निवासी 14 वर्षीय भारतीय अमेरिकी देव शाह प्रतिष्ठित स्क्रिप्स 95वीं नेशनल स्पेलिंग बी चैंपियनशिप 2023 जीती है। आठवीं के छात्र देव शाह ने गुरुवार को "psammophile" शब्द की वर्तनी सही करते हुए 50,000 अमेरिकी डॉलर का पुरस्कार जीता है।


वहीं, अर्लिंगटन, वर्जीनिया की 14 वर्षीय चार्लोट वॉल्श दूसरे स्थान पर रही। विजेता बनने के बाद शाह ने नेशनल हार्बर, मैरीलैंड में प्रतियोगिता में कहा यह सच है ... मेरे पैर अभी भी कांप रहे हैं। 


वाशिंगटन पोस्ट अखबार ने बताया कि एक संभावित स्पेल-ऑफ के बारे में सोचने के बाद, मुस्कुराते हुए शाह ने "psammophile" की सही वर्तनी लिखी, जो एक पौधा या जानवर है जो रेतीले क्षेत्रों में पनपता है। "Psammo का अर्थ है रेत, ग्रीक? उसने पूछा। फाइल, मतलब प्यार, ग्रीक?"

वहीं, न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स अखबार ने बताया कि शाह ने तुरंत अपने शब्द की जड़ों की पहचान की, लेकिन सजग रहते हुए सभी जानकारी जुटाई, जबकि थोड़ा मुस्कुराते हुए उन्होंने सुझाव दिया कि उन्हें पूरा यकीन है कि उनके पास यह है। यह शाह का तीसरा प्रयास था। उनके पिछले दो प्रयास 2019 और 2021 में थे।

चार साल से जारी थी देव की तैयारी

देव शाह के विजेता बनते ही माता-पिता इमोशनल हो गए और मंच पर पहुंचे। उनकी मां ने बताया कि देव इसके लिए चार साल से तैयारी कर रहा था। दुनिया भर में स्पेलिंग प्रतियोगिताओं में 11 मिलियन लोगों के शामिल होने के बाद 11 छात्रों ने फाइनल में जगह बनाई। प्रारंभिक दौर मंगलवार से शुरू हुआ, जबकि क्वार्टर फाइनल और सेमीफाइनल बुधवार को हुए। 

1925 में शुरू हुई थी प्रतियोगिता

स्पेलिंग बी में प्राथमिक और माध्यमिक विद्यालय के छात्रों को शब्दों की वर्तनी सही करनी होती है। नेशनल स्पेलिंग बी को 1925 में लॉन्च किया गया था। कुछ वर्षों से यह आयोजन उथल-पुथल भरा रहा है। 2020 में कोविड -19 महामारी के कारण, प्रतियोगिता को रद्द कर दिया गया था। फिर यह 2021 में लौटी, लेकिन कुछ बदलावों के साथ।
 
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

