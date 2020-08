NEET- JEE 2020: परीक्षाओं को स्थगित कराने के लिए अभ्यर्थियों ने सीजेआई को लिखा खत 

A 17-year old JEE aspirant has submitted a Letter today to Hon’ble CJI, Supreme Court, praying to Postpone NEET-JEE in view of COVID pandemic & flood crisis in our country.



As he is a minor, I have provided him my assistance, on his request, to submit his letter to Hon’ble CJI🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GT3582a0iZ