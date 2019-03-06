शहर चुनें

RRB Releases Big statement says Mark sheets revolving around social media not accurate

रेलवे का बड़ा बयान : सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे RRB परीक्षा के अंकपत्र में की गई है छेड़छाड़

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 06 Mar 2019 11:19 AM IST
RRB Releases Big statement says Mark sheets revolving around social media not accurate
नई दिल्ली, पांच मार्च(भाषा) रेलवे ने मंगलवार को कहा कि समूह-घ की परीक्षा के एक अभ्यर्थी के सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुये अंकपत्र से ‘‘छेड़छाड़’’ की गई है। 
इस अंकपत्र में दिखाया गया है कि ग्रुप-डी परीक्षा के एक अभ्यर्थी को परीक्षा के विभिन्न खंडों में मिले अंक सौ में से 109, 148, 102,103 और 354 हैं। 

रेलवे मंत्रालय ने एक ट्वीट करके छात्रों से अनुरोध किया है कि वे शरारती तत्वों से भ्रमित न हों। भारतीय रेलवे भर्ती प्रणाली पूरी तरह से निष्पक्ष एवं पारदर्शी है। 

इस परीक्षा के जरिए 62,907 पदों को भरा जा रहा है और इसके लिए 1.8 करोड़ अभ्यर्थियों ने स्वयं को पंजीकृत करवाया था। परीक्षा का परिणाम रेलवे की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है। 

rrb rrb mumbai gov rrbbilaspur rrbcdg gov rrb group d result link rrb patna group d result 2019 rrbcdg.gov.in rrbcdg.gov.in result rrbcdg rrb bilaspur result rrb bilaspur group d result
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

