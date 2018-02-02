अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Education ›   rajasthan reet exam 2018 in rajasthan

REET 2018 के बारे में यहां जानिए, कैसे होगा शिक्षक भर्ती में चयन

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 04:08 PM IST
rajasthan reet exam 2018 in rajasthan
राजस्थान में तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षकों के लिए रिक्रूटमेंट-कम-एलिजिबिलिटी एक्जाम फॉर टीचर्स (REET) के जरिए भर्ती होगी। इस परीक्षा में कई नए प्रावधान किए गए हैं। नई प्रणाली के तहत अभ्यर्थियों को प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा के साथ ही एजुकेशन के समय हासिल किए गए अंकों पर भी नंबर मिलेंगे।

नई व्यवस्था के तहत जिला परिषद स्तर पर होने वाली परीक्षा अब नहीं होगी। राज्य सरकार केवल REET के जरिए शिक्षकों की भर्ती करेगी। अभ्यर्थियों द्वारा दी गई वरीयता के आधार पर उन्हें विभिन्न जिलों में नियुक्तियां दी जाएंगी। 
आगे पढ़ें

reet date reet 2018 rajasthan news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

model suffered with wardrobe malfuntion vivienne westwood set her dress
Bollywood

रैंपवॉक करते हुए खिसकी मॉडल की ड्रेस, कैमरे में कैद हुआ 76 साल की महिला का अजब नजारा

2 फरवरी 2018

anuskha sharma goes scary in her film pari promo
Bollywood

विराट कोहली से शादी के बाद ये क्या हो गया अनुष्का शर्मा को, तस्वीर देखकर डर जाएंगे

2 फरवरी 2018

Salman Khan girlfriend IULIA VANTUR got married in reality show
Bollywood

सलमान की गर्लफ्रेंड यूलिया ने कर ली इस शादीशुदा एक्टर से शादी, दाढ़ी वाले मर्द की थी तलाश

2 फरवरी 2018

Anushka sharma said what a guy for Hubby Virat kohli when he Scores Century At Durban!
Bollywood

विराट ने जड़ा शतक तो खुशी के मारे ये कर बैठीं अनुष्का शर्मा, सबके सामने बोली इतनी बड़ी बात

2 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film Secret Superstar crosses the Rs 500 crore mark in China
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: चीन में आमिर खान मचा रहे धूम, हॉलीवुड फिल्मों को पछाड़ रही 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'

2 फरवरी 2018

john abraham postponed his film parmanu release date 4th times
Bollywood

जॉन अब्राहम की 'परमाणु' पर लगा ऐसा ग्रहण, चौथी बार टली फिल्म की रिलीज डेट

2 फरवरी 2018

khatron ke khiladi 8 ex contestant monica dogra goes topless in latest photoshoot
Bollywood

पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस जंगल में हुई टॉपलेस, फोटो शेयर कर कहा- 'मुझे शरीर में कोई दिलचस्पी नहीं'

2 फरवरी 2018

Akshay Kumar Padman may become first film gst free
Bollywood

ऐसा हुआ तो रिलीज से पहली ही 'पैडमैन' बना देगी रिकॉर्ड, अक्षय को होगा फायदा

2 फरवरी 2018

monthly rashiphal february 2018
Predictions

जानें फरवरी का महीना किसे बना रहा है मालामाल और किसे कंगाल, पढ़े मासिक राशिफल

2 फरवरी 2018

film review Kuldip Patwal I Did not Do It Deepak Dobriyal
Movie Review

Movie Review: कलाकारों की शानदार एक्टिंग देखनी है तो जरूर देख‌िए, 'कुलदीप पटवालः आई डिट नॉट डू इट'

2 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

State engineering service examination result will soon declared
Education

राज्य अभियंत्रण सेवा परीक्षा का जल्द जारी होगा परिणाम

उत्तर प्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग सम्मिलित राज्य अभियंत्रण सेवा परीक्षा-2013 का परिणाम जल्द घोषित करेगा।

30 जनवरी 2018

Graphic Era President Cup start, it is for promotion of women's cricket
Education

ग्राफिक एरा प्रेसिडेंट कप शुरू, महिला क्रिकेट को बढ़ावा देने की घोषणा

30 जनवरी 2018

ugc asked for applications till February 22
Education

UGC ने उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों से 22 फरवरी तक मांगे आवेदन 

30 जनवरी 2018

du: director will be appointed for north campus also
Education

DU : नॉर्थ कैंपस के लिए भी होगा निदेशक, कार्यकारी परिषद की बैठक में रखा जाएगा प्रस्ताव

30 जनवरी 2018

Japanese government will give scholarship of rs 2 lakhs
Education

जापानी सरकार देगी 2 साल का स्कॉलरशिप, सीबीएसई ने संबद्ध स्कूलों से मांगे आवेदन 

27 जनवरी 2018

change for studying material science and engineering in iit delhi
Education

IIT दिल्ली में मैटिरियल साइंस एंड इंजीनियरिंग में पढ़ाई का मौका

27 जनवरी 2018

from now jrf net exam could be given by the people who are of 30 years
Education

अब 30 वर्ष तक की आयु वाले दे सकेंगे जेआरएफ नेट 

24 जनवरी 2018

Himachal board date sheet 8th 10th and 12th class 2018
Education

HP Board: आठवीं, दसवीं और जमा दो की परीक्षाओं का शेडयूल जारी

30 दिसंबर 2017

himachal govt new directions for recruitment by hpssc hamirpur
Education

सरकार के नए आदेशों से लटक गई 807 पदों की भर्ती

13 जनवरी 2018

Doon Global School unique effort to prepare student board exams
Education

छात्रों की बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए दून ग्लोबल स्कूल का अनूठा प्रयास

24 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

7 बार मारा गया था ओसामा बिन लादेन, जानें ऐसी ही 10 सच्चाई

दुनिया में अजीबोगरीब चीजें और लोग हैं जिनसे बहुत से लोगअंजान होते हैं। ऐसे ही 10 तथ्य आपको हम बताने जा रहे हैं, जिन्हें देखकर आपका दिमाग घूम जाएगा...

15 जनवरी 2018

5th Convocation in IIT bhu in Varanasi 0:41

IIT BHU केे दीक्षांत समारोह में 40 मेधावियों को मिले गोल्ड मेडल

17 अक्टूबर 2016

4 students of Kashmir valley crack prestigious IIT 1:46

कम संसाधनों के बावजूद कश्मीर के चार छात्रों ने किया आईआईटी परीक्षा पास

22 जून 2016

Meet 90% visually impaired Rakshit, who scored 97.4% in Class 12 CBSE exam 1:18

आंख नहीं है तो क्या हुआ सपनों को साकार करना कोई इनसे सीखे

22 मई 2016

Rally to make people aware to save water held 0:56

स्कूली बच्चों ने निकाली 'जल बचाओ' रैली

20 मई 2016

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.