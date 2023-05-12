Notifications

Hindi News ›   Education ›   Education Minister Pradhan on CBSE Exam Results, One exam doesn't define a person's ability

CBSE Results 2023: सीबीएसई नतीजों पर बोले पीएम मोदी और शिक्षा मंत्री; परीक्षा परिणाम ही सफलता का पैमाना नहीं

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Fri, 12 May 2023 08:06 PM IST
सार

Education Minister Pradhan on CBSE Exam Results 2023: सीबीएसई की ओर से कक्षा 10वीं 12वीं के नतीजों का एलान कर दिया गया है। रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद अच्छे मार्क्स में पास होने वाले लाखों छात्रों में खुशी की लहर है तो कम नंबर पाने वाले हजारों छात्र शोक में भी डूबे हुए हैं।

Education Minister Pradhan on CBSE Exam Results, One exam doesn't define a person's ability
CBSE Exam Results 2023 - फोटो : अमर उजाला - फाइल फोटो
विस्तार

Education Minister Pradhan on CBSE Exam Results 2023: सीबीएसई की ओर से कक्षा 10वीं 12वीं के नतीजों का एलान कर दिया गया है। रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद अच्छे मार्क्स में पास होने वाले लाखों छात्रों में खुशी की लहर है तो कम नंबर पाने वाले हजारों छात्र शोक में भी डूबे हुए हैं। लेकिन इस बीच, रिजल्ट को लेकर पीएम मोदी और केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान का बड़ा बयान आया है। पीएम मोदी और केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री प्रधान ने रिजल्ट में सफल रहे विद्यार्थियों को उज्जवल भविष्य की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं साथ ही कम नंबर को लेकर चिंतित विद्यार्थियों को भी अहम संदेश दिया है।  

केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा के छात्रों के लिए अपने संदेश में कहा कि एक परीक्षा किसी व्यक्ति की क्षमता को परिभाषित नहीं करती है और सफलता उन्हें मिलती है जो कभी हार नहीं मानते हैं। प्रधान ने कहा कि यह सफलता का आनंद लेने और पूरे साल की कड़ी मेहनत के फल को संजोने का क्षण है। सुखद और उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं। केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने आगे एक और ट्वीट में कहा कि कई दोस्त उम्मीदों पर खरे नहीं उतरे होंगे। मैं उनसे अपील करता हूं। हिम्मत नहीं हारना। एक परीक्षा किसी व्यक्ति की क्षमता को परिभाषित नहीं करती है। उन्होंने कहा कि कड़ी मेहनत करते रहें और अपने सपनों का पीछा करें। सफलता उन्हें मिलती है जो कभी हार नहीं मानते।
 


 


अपने संदेश में केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री ने इस बात की भी सराहना की कि बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में लड़कियां लड़कों से आगे निकल रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इन वर्षों में, परिणामों की विशेषता है कि छात्राओं का प्रदर्शन उल्लेखनीय रहा है। यह जानकर खुशी हुई कि इस साल भी लड़कियों ने लड़कों को पछाड़ दिया है। लड़कियों की शिक्षा के लिए सभी बाधाओं को दूर करने के लिए एक समाज के रूप में हमारे लिए और अधिक अहम हैं। इस साल कक्षा 10वीं में, 93.12 प्रतिशत छात्रों ने परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की है, जो पिछले वर्ष से 1.28 प्रतिशत अंक कम है। इसी तरह, कक्षा 12वीं में, 87.33 प्रतिशत छात्रों ने परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण की है, जिसमें 5.38 प्रतिशत अंकों की गिरावट आई है।

 

 

पीएम मोदी ने भी दी ExamWarriors को बधाई

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि मैं उन सभी #ExamWarriors को बधाई देता हूं जिन्होंने सीबीएसई की परीक्षाएं सफलतापूर्वक उत्तीर्ण की हैं। मुझे इन युवाओं की कड़ी मेहनत और दृढ़ संकल्प पर गर्व है। मैं युवाओं की सफलता में उनकी महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका के लिए उनके माता-पिता और शिक्षकों को भी बधाई देता हूं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि मैं उन होनहार युवाओं से कहना चाहता हूं जो महसूस करते हैं कि वे परीक्षा में बेहतर कर सकते थे - आपके पास आने वाले समय में और भी बहुत कुछ है। परीक्षाओं का एक चक्र आपको परिभाषित नहीं करता है। अपनी प्रतिभा का उन क्षेत्रों में उपयोग करें जिनके बारे में आप उत्सुक या जिज्ञासु हैं। आप चमकते रहेंगे! 

 

 

 
