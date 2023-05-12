CBSE Results 2023: सीबीएसई नतीजों पर बोले पीएम मोदी और शिक्षा मंत्री; परीक्षा परिणाम ही सफलता का पैमाना नहीं

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Education Minister Pradhan on CBSE Exam Results 2023: सीबीएसई की ओर से कक्षा 10वीं 12वीं के नतीजों का एलान कर दिया गया है। रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद अच्छे मार्क्स में पास होने वाले लाखों छात्रों में खुशी की लहर है तो कम नंबर पाने वाले हजारों छात्र शोक में भी डूबे हुए हैं। लेकिन इस बीच, रिजल्ट को लेकर पीएम मोदी और केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान का बड़ा बयान आया है। पीएम मोदी और केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्री प्रधान ने रिजल्ट में सफल रहे विद्यार्थियों को उज्जवल भविष्य की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं साथ ही कम नंबर को लेकर चिंतित विद्यार्थियों को भी अहम संदेश दिया है।
Congratulations to all the #ExamWarriors who have cleared the CBSE Class X exams with flying colors!— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) May 12, 2023
The hard work and dedication has paid off. I wish all my friends a bright future ahead filled with endless possibilities, success and fulfilment.
I congratulate all the #ExamWarriors who have successfully passed the CBSE Class XII examinations. I am proud of these youngsters for their hardwork and determination. I also congratulate their parents and teachers for their monumental role in the success of the youngsters.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2023
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।
Followed