Odisha: शिक्षा मंत्री ने की ओडिशा की दूसरी वंदे भारत ट्रेन में मौजूद छात्रों से बातचीत, जानिए क्या कहा

Odisha Vande bharat Express: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने रविवार को पुरी-राउरकेला मार्ग पर ‘वंदे भारत’ एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन (Vande Bharat Express) को हरी झंडी दिखाई। यह ओडिशा की दूसरी वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस है। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए इस ट्रेन को हरी झंडी दिखाई । मौके पर ओडिशा के राज्यपाल गणेशी लाल, केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान और कई विधायक भुवनेश्वर रेलवे स्टेशन पर मौजूद थे।

#WATCH | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan interacts with students on-board while travelling from Bhubaneswar to Angul in Odisha's second Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today pic.twitter.com/tYQLbkuBjx

#WATCH | Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "This is the way PM Modi works, with speed, on a big scale and with big ambition and new aspiration. I am so happy today, the Vande Bharat Express is going through my village…this (Vande Bharat) will connect and Odisha… pic.twitter.com/aMlE3bf3Z3