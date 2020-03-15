इस वजह से एंकर ने 10 सालों से नहीं धोए हाथ, आखिर क्यों जरूरी है साबुन से हाथ धोना?

{"_id":"5e6db3648ebc3ea7ec01f462","slug":"corona-virus-because-of-this-the-anchor-has-not-washed-hands-for-10-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0927\u094b\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u093e?","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
Pete Hegseth
- फोटो : wikipedia
{"_id":"5e6db3648ebc3ea7ec01f462","slug":"corona-virus-because-of-this-the-anchor-has-not-washed-hands-for-10-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0927\u094b\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u093e?","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
फॉक्स एंड फ्रेंड्स
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5e6db3648ebc3ea7ec01f462","slug":"corona-virus-because-of-this-the-anchor-has-not-washed-hands-for-10-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0927\u094b\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u093e?","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
कोरोना वायरस
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5e6db3648ebc3ea7ec01f462","slug":"corona-virus-because-of-this-the-anchor-has-not-washed-hands-for-10-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0927\u094b\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u093e?","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
Corona virus
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e6db3648ebc3ea7ec01f462","slug":"corona-virus-because-of-this-the-anchor-has-not-washed-hands-for-10-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0947 10 \u0938\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0927\u094b\u090f \u0939\u093e\u0925, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u093e\u092c\u0941\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u093e?","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।