Hindi News ›   Education ›   CBSE Begins Post-Result Annual Psychological Counselling from May 13 to 27

CBSE Results: सीबीएसई पोस्ट रिजल्ट मनोवैज्ञानिक काउंसलिंग सेवा शुरू, छात्र ऐसे उठा सकते हैं लाभ

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: देवेश शर्मा Updated Sat, 13 May 2023 02:52 PM IST
सार

CBSE Post-Result Annual Psychological Counselling: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) परिणाम की घोषणा के बाद, 13 मई से 27 मई, 2023 तक परिणाम के बाद मनोवैज्ञानिक परामर्श सेवाएं प्रदान करना शुरू कर दिया है।

CBSE Begins Post-Result Annual Psychological Counselling from May 13 to 27
CBSE Post-Result Annual Psychological Counselling - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

CBSE Begins Post-Result Annual Psychological Counselling: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) परिणाम की घोषणा के बाद, 13 मई से 27 मई, 2023 तक परिणाम के बाद मनोवैज्ञानिक परामर्श सेवाएं प्रदान करना शुरू कर दिया है। प्रशिक्षित परामर्शदाताओं और मददगार युक्तियों के लिए टोल-फ्री सुविधा देश भर में उपलब्ध है। 



सीबीएसई परिणामों की घोषणा के बाद, मनोवैज्ञानिक सेवाएं 13 मई से 27 मई, 2023 तक सुबह 9:30 बजे से शाम 5:30 बजे (सोमवार से शनिवार) तक उपलब्ध रहेंगी। पिछले 25 वर्षों से, सीबीएसई छात्रों और अभिभावकों को परीक्षा और परिणामों से संबंधित सामान्य मनोवैज्ञानिक समस्याओं को दूर करने में मदद करने के लिए दो चरणों में परामर्श सेवाएं प्रदान कर रहा है। 

 

CBSE हेल्पलाइन का दूसरा चरण

दूसरे चरण में, कुल 59 प्रधानाचार्य, प्रशिक्षित परामर्शदाता, सीबीएसई से संबद्ध सरकारी और निजी स्कूलों के विशेष शिक्षक और मनोवैज्ञानिक टेली-काउंसलिंग के लिए उपलब्ध होंगे। 53 विशेषज्ञ भारत से हैं, जबकि छह संयुक्त अरब अमीरात और ओमान से हैं। सीबीएसई परिणामों की घोषणा के साथ ही बोर्ड शनिवार, 13 मई से 'पोस्ट-रिजल्ट वार्षिक मनोवैज्ञानिक परामर्श' शुरू करेगा जो 27 मई तक जारी रहेगा। 



 

भारत में केंद्रीकृत टोल-फ्री एक्सेस

सीबीएसई टेली-काउंसलिंग हेल्पलाइन तक पहुंचने के लिए देश भर के छात्र एक टोल-फ्री नंबर, 1800-11-8004 डायल कर सकते हैं, माता-पिता और छात्रों के लिए उपयोगी सुझाव प्राप्त कर सकते हैं, और परिणाम से संबंधित चिंता या तनाव से संबंधित केंद्रीकृत जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। सीबीएसई वेबसाइट का 'काउंसलिंग' लिंक उपयोगी जानकारी तक पहुंचने और हितधारकों के लिए समर्थन के विभिन्न तरीके भी प्रदान करता है।
 
सबसे विश्वसनीय Hindi News वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें शिक्षा समाचार आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग अपडेट।

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
