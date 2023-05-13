CBSE Results: सीबीएसई पोस्ट रिजल्ट मनोवैज्ञानिक काउंसलिंग सेवा शुरू, छात्र ऐसे उठा सकते हैं लाभ

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
CBSE Begins Post-Result Annual Psychological Counselling: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) परिणाम की घोषणा के बाद, 13 मई से 27 मई, 2023 तक परिणाम के बाद मनोवैज्ञानिक परामर्श सेवाएं प्रदान करना शुरू कर दिया है। प्रशिक्षित परामर्शदाताओं और मददगार युक्तियों के लिए टोल-फ्री सुविधा देश भर में उपलब्ध है।
With the announcement of CBSE results, the Board will start 'post-result annual psychological counselling' from today, 13th May which will continue till 27th May.— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023
For the last 25 years, CBSE has been providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome common… pic.twitter.com/zKO8ujVutE
