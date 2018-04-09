शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Education ›   Career Plus ›   up board results 2018 date announced it may be 15th april

UP Board Result 2018 Date: सामने आई रिजल्ट की तारीख, अप्रैल महीने के इस दिन घोषित होंगे नतीजे

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 06:52 PM IST
up board results 2018 date announced it may be 15th april
UP Board Result 2018 Date: उत्तर प्रदेश सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन बोर्ड अप्रैल में ही 10वीं और 12वीं के परिणाम घोषित करेगा। छात्रों के लिए बड़ी खबर है कि 15 अप्रैल 2018 को रिजल्ट घोषणा की तारीख तय हुई है। बोर्ड से प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक रिजल्ट 15 अप्रैल 2018 को दोपहर 12.30 बजे घोषित किए जाएंगे। आपको बता दें कि छात्र यूपी बोर्ड के रिजल्ट का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। हालांकि बोर्ड की ओर से कोई ऑफिशियल बयान जारी नहीं हुआ है लेकिन सूत्रों के मुताबिक ये बात कंफर्म है कि रिजल्ट 15 अप्रैल 2018 को जारी किए जाएंगे।
पढ़ेंः UP Board Result 2018 Date: रिजल्ट से पहले जान लें ये बड़ी बात, ऐसे रखें इन चीजों का ख्याल
 
आगे पढ़ें

up board result 2018 up board

UP Board Result 2018 Check results.amarujala.com, one stop search for UP Board 10th Result 2018, High school Result 2018, UP Board 12th Result 2018 & Intermediate Result 2018.

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

Spotlight

When Ranveer Singh met Ameesha Patel in flight
Bollywood

...जब 10 साल बड़ी एक्ट्रेस से फ्लाइट में अचानक टकराए रणवीर सिंह, हो गया सफर सुहाना

9 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan thanks his fans for all the love and support after his bail
Bollywood

जेल से बाहर आने के बाद पहली बार ये बोले सलमान खान, ट्वीट कर देगा भावुक

9 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

मुंबई लौटने के अगले ही दिन सलमान को मिला ऐसा मैसेज, सोहेल के बेटे को लेकर पहुंचे स्कूल, देखें वीडियो

9 अप्रैल 2018

abram
Bollywood

एक्टर या क्रिकेटर नहीं, शाहरुख की ख्वाहिश, बड़ा होकर यह काम करे बेटा अबराम

9 अप्रैल 2018

IPL 2018
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज को क्यों है क्रिकेट में इतनी दिलचस्पी, जानिए IPL कनेक्शन की 5 बड़ी वजह

9 अप्रैल 2018

भाभी जी
Television

दो-चार डायलॉग बोलकर ही 10 लााख रुपए कमा लेते हैं 'भाभी जी' के हप्पू सिंह, जानें पूरी कास्ट की फीस

9 अप्रैल 2018

शाहिद कपूर
Bollywood

23 की उम्र में दोबारा प्रेग्नेंट हुईं शाहिद कपूर की पत्नी मीरा राजपूत, इन तस्वीरों ने खोल दी पोल

9 अप्रैल 2018

Upasana Singh aka Bua and her actor husband Neerak Bharadwaj is all set to back together
Television

पति से तलाक लेने की आ गई थी तौबत, अब कपिल की 'बुआ' की जिंदगी में आया नया मोड़

9 अप्रैल 2018

Upasana Singh
Television

चार साल बाद पति के पास लौटीं कपिल शर्मा की 'बुआ',इस एक्टर से की है शादी

9 अप्रैल 2018

श्री रेड्डी
Bollywood

क्या होता है कास्टिंग काउच, एक्ट्रेस कैसे हो जाती हैं शिकार और क्यों टारगेट पर होते हैं फिल्ममेकर

9 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

68500 Assistant Teacher Recruitment, Amendment to Basic Education Manual Challenge in high court
Career Plus

68,500 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती, बेसिक शिक्षा नियमावली में संशोधन को चुनौती

बेसिक शिक्षा परिषद के प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में 68,500 सहायक अध्यापकों की भर्ती के लिए बेसिक शिक्षा अध्यापक सेवा नियमावली में किए गए 22 वें संशोधन को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी गई है।

6 अप्रैल 2018

notification Release for 10,768 assistant teachers, know more at safalta.com
Career Plus

10,768 सहायक अध्यापकों के लिए विज्ञप्ति जारी, पूरी जानकारी चाहिए तो लॉगिन करें safalta.com पर

12 मार्च 2018

IIIT Delhi
Career Plus

IIIT Delhi: PHD के लिए आवेदन शुरू, यहां मिलेगी पूरी जानकारी

24 मार्च 2018

BTC 2015 result released, 89 percent candidates success
Career Plus

UP: बीटीसी 2015 का रिजल्ट जारी, 89 फीसदी अभ्यर्थी उत्तीर्ण

21 मार्च 2018

प्रियंका सिंह
Career Plus

बिहार में फेल हुई छात्रा पहुंची हाइकोर्ट तो बोर्ड का घोटाला उजागर, टॉपर निकली वो

22 अक्टूबर 2017

IGNOU Extends Last Date For Submit application form for December 2017 Term End Exam
Career Plus

IGNOU: दिसंबर 2017 Term End परीक्षा के फॉर्म भरने की तारीख बढ़ी

28 सितंबर 2017

UPTET
Career Plus

टीईटी प्रवेशपत्र डाउनलोड करने के लिए एक और सर्वर

10 अक्टूबर 2017

SSC MTS 2017
Career Plus

SSC MTS 2017: एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

11 सितंबर 2017

डेमो
Career Plus

खुशखबरी: असमायोजित शिक्षामित्रों को भी 10 हजार मानदेय

10 अक्टूबर 2017

If you want to Become A Billionaire Study Engineering
Career Plus

इंजीनियरिंग पढ़ने वाले बनते हैं अरबपति, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

21 सितंबर 2017

Related Videos

AAI में निकली भर्तियां, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

करियर प्लस के इस बुलेटिन में हम आपको देंगे जानकारी लेटेस्ट सरकारी नौकरियों की, करेंट अफेयर्स के बारे में जिनके बारे में आपसे सरकारी नौकरियों की परीक्षाओं या इंटरव्यू में सवाल पूछे जा सकते हैं और साथ ही आपको जानकारी देंगे एक खास शख्सियत के बारे में।

9 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान 3:10

भारत को मात देने के लिए पाकिस्तान ने अब इस ‘दुश्मन’ को बनाया दोस्त

8 अप्रैल 2018

करियर प्लस 13:44

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग में निकली बंपर नौकरी

8 अप्रैल 2018

नेपाल भारत 3:19

इस चेकपोस्ट ने खोला भारत-नेपाल की दोस्ती का नया रास्ता, ट्रेन चलाने की भी हुई डील

8 अप्रैल 2018

आईएएस 11:19

भारतीय डाक विभाग में निकली बंपर नौकरियां, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

7 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.