UP BOARD RESULT 2018: उत्तर प्रदेश का सबसे बड़ा रिजल्ट जल्द होगा जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 29 Apr 2018 11:55 AM IST
UP BOARD RESULT 2018: उत्तर प्रदेश सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन बोर्ड थोड़ी देर में कक्षा 12वीं और 10वीं का रिजल्ट जारी करेगाहै। छात्र बस एक क्लिक में अमर उजाला की वेबसाइट results.amarujala.com पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि रिजल्ट को लेकर कहीं पर छात्र घबराए नजर आ रहे हैं तो कहीं पर उत्साह का माहौल बना हुआ है। छात्रों को बड़ी ही बेसब्री से परिणाम का इंतजार है। इस बार रिजल्ट की घोषणा समय से पहले ही कर दी जाएगी जिसका मुख्य कारण बच्चों की हायर स्टडी को प्रोत्साहन देना है। 
कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट देखने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें-  https://results.amarujala.com/board/up-board/up-class-12th-result-2018

कक्षा 10वीं का रिजल्ट देखने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें-  https://results.amarujala.com/board/up-board/up-class-10th-result-2018
10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड का रिजल्ट सबसे पहले जानने के लिए नीचे दिए गए फॉर्म को भरें और अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाएं।
UP Board Result 2018 Check results.amarujala.com, one stop search for UP Board 10th Result 2018, High school Result 2018, UP Board 12th Result 2018 & Intermediate Result 2018.

