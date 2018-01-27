अपना शहर चुनें

जानें, इंटीग्रेटेड बीएससी बीएड कोर्स के बाद जॉब की संभावनाएं

उड़ान डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 12:47 PM IST
Know the possibility of job after integrated BSc BEd course
बीएससी बीएड इंटीग्रेटेड चार वर्षीय पाठ्यक्रम बीएससी+बीएड के समान है। विद्यार्थी यह पाठ्यक्रम पूरा करने के बाद अपने संबंधित विषयों (भौतिकी, जीव विज्ञान, गणित) में परास्नातक डिग्री करने के योग्य हो जाते हैं।

मौजूदा व्यवस्‍था के तहत तीन वर्ष की स्नातक डिग्री करने के बाद बीएड के लिए अतिरिक्त दो वर्ष और अध्ययन करना होता है। कुछ क्षेत्रीय संस्थान एमएससी एड 6 वर्षीय प्रोग्राम को भी संचालित करते हैं। इस प्रोग्राम के लिए विद्यार्थियों का चयन एंट्रेंस एग्जाम के आधार पर होता है।

आप नेशनल काउंसिल ऑफ टीचर एजुकेशन वेबसाइट http://ncteindia.org/ncte_new/ से कॉम्प्रिहेंसिव लिस्टिंग प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। इसी प्रकार आप एमएड प्रोग्राम के तहत भी परास्नातक डिग्री प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

चूंकि मंत्रालय ने टीचर एजुकेशन प्रोग्राम की गुणवत्ता को सुधारने के लिए दूरस्थ-शिक्षण के माध्यम से संचालित सभी टीचर्स प्रोग्राम को बंद करने का भी फैसला किया है। हालांकि वर्किंग टीचर के पास दूरस्थ-शिक्षण से बीएड करने का विकल्प होगा, जिसमें उन्हें 3 वर्ष में यह पाठ्यक्रम पूरा करना होगा।  पीजी के लिए विद्यार्थियों के पास किसी एक विषय में स्पेशलाइजेशन करने का विकल्प होगा।
