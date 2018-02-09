अपना शहर चुनें

Bihar 12th Board Exam: पेपर लीक के बाद बदल गया एग्जाम पैटर्न, अब ऐसे होगी परीक्षा

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 04:48 PM IST
Bihar 12th Board Exam paper pattern change objective questions
बिहार बोर्ड की 12वीं की परीक्षा में भौतिक विज्ञान (फिजिक्स) का पेपर ली हो जाने के बाद परीक्षा के पैटर्न को पूरी तरह से बदलने का फैसला किया गया है। आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले फिजिक्स के पेपर के दिन परीक्षा शुरू होने से कुछ देर पहेल ही सोशल मीडिया पर पेपर लीक हो गया था। हालांकि बिहार स्कूल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड (BSEB) ने पहले इस बात को मानने से इनकार कर दिया था। बाद में इसके जांच के आदेश दिए गए। बोर्ड से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार अब परीक्षा के पेपर में ऑब्जेक्टिव सवाल रहेंगे। परीक्षार्थियों को OMR शीट दी जाएगी जिसमें वह अपने जवाबों पर टिक मार्क लगाएंगे। ऐसा करने से पेपर लीक होने की संभावना कम हो जाएगी। बोर्ड का मानना है कि इससे छात्रों को भी पेपर सॉल्व करने में मदद मिलेगी और उनका समय भी बचेगा। गौरतलब है कि लगभग हर साल बिहार बोर्ड की परीक्षाओं में पेपर लीक होने की समस्या सामने आती है। ऐसे में ऑब्जेक्टिव सवाल होने से इस पर रोक लगाई जा सकेगी। 
इस खबर को अंग्रेजी में पढ़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें- http://results.amarujala.com/exam-alerts/bihar-board-intermediate-2018-exam-pattern-changed
bihar 12th board exam bseb bihar board education

