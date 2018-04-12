शहर चुनें

AP Intermediate 2nd year results 2018: कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 03:16 PM IST
AP Intermediate 2nd year results 2018 declared check here
AP Inter 2nd year general and vocational Result 2018 : बोर्ड ऑफ इंटरमीडियेट एजुकेशन आंध्र प्रदेश (BIEAP)  ने intermediate 2nd year का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। छात्र आंध्र प्रदेश बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट bieap.gov.in पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि AP intermediate 2nd year की परीक्षा 1 मार्च 2018 से लेकर 19 मार्च 2018 तक आयोजित की गई थी। 4 लाख से ज्यादा छात्रों ने इस परीक्षा में हिस्सा लिया था।
