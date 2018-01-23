Download App
68,500 सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती का रास्ता साफ, जानें आवेदन की तारीख

एजुकेशन डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 10:41 AM IST
68,500 Assistant Teacher Recruitment Examination, online registration starts fron 25 Jan. 2018
सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा 2018 के लिए आज विज्ञापन जारी होगा। विज्ञापन के बाद 25 जनवरी से पांच फरवरी तक ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन होगा। परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन नौ फरवरी तक होंगे। भर्ती परीक्षा 12 मार्च होगी और इसके तकरीबन दो माह बाद 15 मई को परिणाम घोषित होगा।

सरकार ने 68,500 पदों के लिए सहायक शिक्षक भर्ती की जिम्मेदारी परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी कार्यालय को दी है। इस परीक्षा में तकरीबन 10 लाख आवेदन आने की संभावना जताई जा रही है, सो अभ्यर्थियों की संभावित संख्या को देखते हुए परीक्षा नियामक प्राधिकारी कार्यालय ने इसके लिए केंद्र निर्धारण की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू कर दी है।

अफसरों के मुताबिक सभी जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षकों से विद्यालयों की सूची मंगाई गई है। 12 मार्च को ही यूपी बोर्ड की इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा भी खत्म होगी। ऐसे में भर्ती परीक्षा का समय सुबह 10 से दिन में एक बजे तक निर्धारित किया गया है।

परीक्षा के लिए राजकीय और सहायता प्राप्त विद्यालयों को ही केंद्र बनाया जाना है, इसके लिए सभी जिलों से विद्यालयों की सूची आने का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। इसके बाद चयनित विद्यालयों की सूची संबंधित जिलों में भेजी जाएगी और वहां डीएम की अध्यक्षता वाली कमेटी परीक्षा केंद्रों को अंतिम रूप देगी।

कमेटी में एसएसपी/एसपी, मंडलीय संयुक्त शिक्षा निदेशक, डायट प्राचार्य, मंडलीय सहायक शिक्षा निदेशक (बेसिक) एवं जिला बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी सदस्य तथा जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक सदस्य सचिव हैं। अफसरों के मुताबिक नौ फरवरी को आवेदन प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद अगर उसमें अगर किसी तरह की गड़बड़ी है तो अभ्यर्थी ऑनलाइन संशोधन 13 से 15 फरवरी के बीच कर सकेंगे। यह प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद कुल आवेदकों की संख्या पता चल सकेगी। इसके बाद परीक्षा केंद्रों को अंतिम रूप दिया जाएगा।
